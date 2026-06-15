IT was northward bound for Aberystwyth Athletic Club members in the past week as they turned their attention to the annual 10k road race in Barmouth held on 14 June.
This is by now a firm favourite in the racing calendar with a sold out starting list of 1,250 runners taking on the picturesque course along the Mawddach estuary trail.
Since its inception it has had extreme weather - from scorching heatwaves to soaking downpours but this year was as close to perfect as could be, with the exception of the wind blowing across the railway crossing.
21 Aberystwyth Athletic Club runners took on the course and came away with notable successes, including two runners in the top ten.
Owain Schiavone came in 4th overall and won his category in a time of 34.52 with Gary Wyn Davies winning his category and finishing 6th overall in a time of 35.34.
Paul Williams returned from his South African marathon adventure to finish in 41.06 and 2nd in his category, matched by Damien Sidnell in a time of 44.01, Lynwen Huxtable in 46.48 and Gwilym Jones in 48.43.
Deian Creunant managed a sub 50 minute time in 49.06 with Dave Humphreys in 52.50, Lina Land in 55.07, Paul Tonkin in 55.43, Theresa Sharland in 57.57 and Linda Paasman a second later in 57.58.
Moss Inns crossed the line in 58.24 with Sioned Jones in 1.03.45 and Helen Stretch winning her category in 1.04.45. Brian Garrod completed the course in 1.05.02 with Julie Williams in 1.08.05, Shan Breese in 1.10.33, Claire Humphreys in her first 10k race finished in 1.14.22 and John Gwyn Evans crossing the line in 1.17.42.
Owain Schiavone was happy with a 4th placed finish in a popular event: “As usual this event attracted a strong field and is a lovely course, albeit slightly narrow at times, and the need to weave your way through walkers and cyclists, but that is just one of the added challenges.
“The weather was generally good but the headwind on the bridge was a challenge coming back especially as I was on my own by that time and no-one to push me on.
“But a great event not too far from home and good to see so many fellow Aber AC runners doing so well.”
Moving further afield and to the Lake District where Aber AC’s Elaine Rowlands completed the Windermere marathon in a time of 4.33.35 and won her age category:“This is a beautiful run but the hills can be challenging especially in the second half of the race.
“Happy enough with the time though and an added bonus of winning my age category. A good way to celebrate my birthday.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
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