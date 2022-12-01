Left: Dylan, a long standing committee member was awarded the Club Mountain Biker of the Year Award for the work and time he has put into the club MTB section. Right: Caron Pugh won the Men’s TT League and the Hill Climb Award as well as setting new club 10 mile TT records on the Llety Gwyn and Cwm Rheidol courses. Inset: The limited edition 70th jersey ( Clwb Beicio Ystwyth )