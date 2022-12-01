CLWB Beicio Ystwyth have recognised the riders for their achievements and contributions during the year after the official business and AGM.
The awards were handed out to:
Club Mountain Biker of the Year – Dylan Williams
Men’s TT League Winner – Caron Pugh
Women’s TT League Winner – Elaine Rowlands
Handicap TT Award– Mike Fitch
Club Road Race Award – Lois Brewer
Hilly TT Award– Richard Pizzey
Hill Climb Award – Caron Pugh
During the evening the club also launched the limited edition 70th jersey to celebrate their 70 year anniversary (pictured above).
The limited Castelli jerseys have been designed to match the club’s original colours and logo. These are available in mens and ladies sizes.