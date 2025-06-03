Lampeter 93/1 (18.4 overs) beat Aberystwyth 92 all out (21.3 overs) by 9 wickets
Fine & Country West Wales Conference
LAMPETER got back to winning ways with a convincing nine-wicket victory over in-form Aberystwyth, writes Arif Saad.
Having won the toss and chosen to bowl, Lampeter were looking for early breakthroughs but Aberystwyth openers Anthony Burrell and Alex Bellenie soon put them on the back foot.
Punishing anything loose, the pair raced along to a fifty partnership in seven overs.
Lampeter heads were dropping in the field in the face of the onslaught and dropped catches and misfields did not help the mood of the bowlers.
Bellenie was looking particularly dangerous with two huge sixes but with the field adjusted after his second, over deep mid wicket, the batsman took on the shot again but this time picked out Jason Davies to give Carwyn Gregson the much needed breakthrough - Biggie departing for 28.
Burrell and Ioan Morris continued to make rapid progress - Ioan forgoing the singles and hitting two fours and six in a rapid 14- until he was foiled by a cross-seamer from Jason Davies that nipped in and clipped the outside of off stump, just dislodging the bails.
It had looked like the openers were setting a platform for a big score, but suddenly, with a couple of wickets under their belt, the Lampeter pair of Zed and Gregson were looking like different bowlers - consistently troubling the batsmen and making the most of the tricky playing surface at their home ground.
Gregson bowled Graham Saunders for 13 and then got the big breakthrough with the set batsman Baz Burrell nicking a lifting delivery high to the keeper to depart on 25.
Zed bowled George Robson for a duck, but Aberystwyth still had plenty of batting with Jim Vaughan joining the WWCCC side to cover for absences and captain Pete Loxdale still to come.
Gregson came through with another big scalp, removing Vaughan for a duck with Ryan Mackie taking a sharp catch at point at the second attempt and then he earned his 5-fer by bowling Joel Soosainanthan.
A match defining spell of 8 overs 5/45 from the Lampeter quick left Aberystwyth in deep trouble, supported by Jason Davies 2/39 from his eight.
There was no respite for the Aberystwyth players as Daryl Davies and Richard Thomas replaced the opening pair.
Rich T struck with his very first delivery, a fast full swinging delivery defeating Pete Loxdale to bowl him for 2.
Daryl joined the Biscuit party to bowl Matt Salter for 4 and then wrapped up the innings by bowling Ben Willis for a duck.
Rich finished on 1/1 and Daryl 2/4 with all four bowlers used impressing in a devastating display of pace bowling.
Having been flying along in the opening exchanges, Aberystwyth lost all ten wickets for less than 50 runs, in the space of 13 overs to finish 92 all out.
The players enjoyed an excellent tea sponsored by Kekkal Retail, Llanybydder and supplied by Green Grove Popty Felinfach .
Conscious of the perils of a low chase, Lampeter juggled the batting order, promoting Elgan Evans to join his brother Emyr.
The plan was for Elgan to score in his usual free flowing manner and for Emyr to anchor the chase, preventing any panics.
The pair began watchfully but it was Emyr who set the pace early on, punishing anything over pitched and picking gaps in the field to race ahead of Egg.
Elgan dealt only in boundaries for his first four scoring shots, but was otherwise relatively reserved until the 13th over when he took 14 runs off Bellenie.
The pair coasted past 50 and discussions were turning to whether they could see the match home unbeaten until young George Robson struck with his third delivery.
Elgan taking on the fielder at long on, Matt Salter, who held a good catch in the deep. No red inker for Elgan, but his 36 in an opening stand of 69 was just what the Sheriff ordered.
Ceri Thomas was an assured presence at number three, and when he took Joel for ten runs in two balls, the match was all but finished.
It fell to Cheese to strike the winning runs, a chance-less 37* the ideal way to bat on what has been a tricky deck for many sides. Lampeter knocked off the runs in 18.4 overs, Robson 1/13 the sole wicket-taker.
Lampeter move to second in the Fine and Country WWCCC Championship with their third victory with Aberystwyth in joint 4th place with a resurgent Commoners.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.