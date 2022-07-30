C’MON MEDI: Porthmadog swimmer through to final of Commonwealth Games
Borth y Gest swimmer Medi Harris is through to the final of the Women’s 100m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games.
Harris, who was crowned British 100m Backstroke champion at Ponds Forge in Sheffield earlier this year, finished second in heat four earlier this morning in a time of 1.00.02, 0.44 seconds behind Australian Kaylee Mckeown.
A former Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist, Medi is the Welsh record holder after she smashed the previous standard set by former European champion Georgia Davies in February.
She finished a comfortable second in the semi final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre tonight and is now setting sight of the final on Sunday night at 8.45pm.
The final is scheduled to be held on Sunday night at 8.45pm.
Medi will also compete in the women’s 50m backstroke with heats starting on Wednesday morning.
