Coleg Menai student Cian Green earned bronze in the British Weightlifting Championships at the weekend to stay on course for the Commonwealth Games.
Cian finished third in the 73kg men’s category in Manchester, making the podium in his first ever appearance at the British Championships.
It was his second major medal of 2023, after the 19-year-old’s impressive silver in last month’s Commonwealth Championships in India.
Cian is also the reigning Welsh champion, and his success keeps him on track to compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, when he hopes to represent Wales if a host can be found for the event.
The Level 3 Welding and Fabrication student lifted 107kg in the snatch and 137kg in the clean-and-jerk in Manchester – with his total of 244kg just one kilogram short of his personal best.
Cian, from Nantlle near Penygroes, said: “I’m very happy with the bronze medal. It was my first time at the British Championships and it was in the senior category as well, so the youngest apart from me was about 26 or 27.”
England’s Jonathan Chin won gold with 282kg, while Scotland’s Craig Crafray was second with 254kg. Cian’s closest competitor in fourth place was Antonio Capavanni from Stockport, who equalled his lift in the snatch but couldn’t match his clean-and-jerk and finished with 237kg.
Cian, representing Bangor University Weightlifting Club, said: “On paper I was going into it with a chance of winning a bronze medal.
“I had a good battle with another guy who ended up finishing fourth, but I was comfortably third in the end so I was pleased with that.”
Cian will represent Wales in the Celtic Nations competition in Ireland in October, before defending his Welsh title later in the year.
Alongside his studies at Coleg Menai in Llangefni, Cian works as a welder for Castle Marine Ltd, a boat propeller repair business in Caernarfon.
Islwyn Williams, welding lecturer at Coleg Menai, said: “All the staff and learners at Coleg Menai’s welding department are extremely proud of Cian’s weightlifting achievements and the hours of training he has put in to enable him to compete at such a high national and international level.
“He has worked extremely hard to reach the standard he is now achieving, and on a personal note, as I was also born in the village of Nantlle, I am delighted that Cian, through his dedication to his sport, is a great ambassador for the village.
“I very much hope that the next Commonwealth Games do go ahead to ensure that Cian is given the opportunity to compete at the level that his skills deserve. Well done Cian, I am looking forward to hearing your stories from your trip to India.”