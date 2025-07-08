ABERAERON Santillana Valentina, affectionately known as Zara, a 10-year-old Welsh part-bred mare, is making waves in the equestrian world.
Home-bred and produced by Johanna Shaw-Evans, Zara's success is a testament to generations of dedicated breeding from the Aberaeron Stud.
Born on a local hill in 2014, she represents the sixth generation of this proud lineage.
Zara has been consistently achieving top honors this show season.
At the Carmarthenshire Welsh Pony and Cob Association summer show, she was crowned Overall Supreme Ridden Champion and Overall Reserve Supreme of the Show.
Her winning streak continued at the prestigious Lampeter Agricultural Show, where she garnered more accolades.
Competing with distinction, Zara secured first place in the ridden Welsh part-bred category and was named Champion Ridden Welsh Breed, earning a coveted WPC performance medal.
She also excelled in hand, placing first in the in-hand Welsh part-bred class and becoming Champion In-Hand Welsh Part-Bred, which came with a WPC bronze medal rosette.
Demonstrating her consistent excellence, Zara also retained her Supreme Ridden Champion title from the previous year and was named Reserve Supreme Horse of the Show.
