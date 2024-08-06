In the first Baby Novice race little Fold Take Flight or Timmy as he is called at home driven by his owner/trainer Myfanwy Miles, who has been involved in harness racing for more than half a century, led from the gate, and despite the efforts of Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton), came home to an ovation from the crowd in recognition of years of hopes and dreams that this 11 year old would one day prevail.