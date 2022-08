Commonwealth Games: The medals do not stop on Day 6 for Wales!

Wales men faced Ghana in their penultimate pool game taking a 6-1 victory. It was a slow start for the Welsh men with the Ghanian team taking an early lead in the 21st minute. This clearly motivated Wales and they shortly responded with a goal of their own via a classic Gareth Furlong drag flick. Gareth repeated his drag-flicking masterclass a further two times throughout the game. Ben Francis and Owain Dolan-Gray also added their own goals to bring Wales’ tally to 6. Credit must be given to the Ghanian spectators in the crowd who created an amazing atmosphere with their singing and dancing, our own Gareth Furlong was even the subject of a dance mob during his media duties.