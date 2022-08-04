Commonwealth Games: The medals do not stop on Day 6 for Wales!

Impressive Team Wales came out on top in all but one of their 10 matches at The NEC, progressing across the board in today’s Singles qualifiers.There were convincing wins for Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang (against Zodwa Maphanga, 4-0) and Anna Hursey (Catherine Spicer, 4-0) in the opening Women’s matches. They repeated the feat against Fathimath Dheema Ali and Nandeshwaree Jalim respectively (3-0 in each case) in their second of the day.