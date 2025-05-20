Porthmadog 4 Brickfield Rangers 1
Ardal Northern League Cup
“OH, yes……this is like Barmouth revisited!” thus spake diehard supporter Darryl Hancock at the end of a scintillating first half for the men in black and red, writes TREFLYN JONES.
He was, of course, referring to Port`s emphatic victory over Caersws in a play-off played under similarly sunny conditions a few years ago. Anyway, here`s Saturday`s story………
Port, hungry for silverware, got off to an absolute flier on the immaculate Rhyl pitch.
There were barely two minutes on the clock when Rhys Alun`s deft pass put Danny Brookwell clean through on goal and the Anglesey striker made no mistake as he slammed a confident left-footer past Ryan Price to open the scoring.
Brickfield simply could not settle as a rampant Port continued to press hard, and, after 20 minutes the enthusiastic Port supporters were in seventh heaven when Chris Jones` men doubled their account.
A glorious diagonal pass by Ryan Williams found Danny Brookwell in space on the right wing.
Just as he beat his marker to get into the box, he was brought down and referee Adam Herbert pointed to the penalty spot.
Up stepped Tom Hilditch to confidently send the keeper the wrong way and the men from Y Traeth were 2-0 up.
Barely ten minutes later, two became three.
An intricate exchange of passes between Cai Jones, Rhys Alun and goodness knows who else eventually landed at the feet of Tom Hilditch who tapped home into an empty net to the unbridled delight of the Port throng behind the goal.
They`d had a few Shandies all right but you can`t begrudge them this moment after such unwavering support over the season.
It was three nil to Port and Hilditch could well have clinched his hat-trick a couple of minutes later as his close range low shot drifted just wide of the upright and Rhys Alun also came desperately close but his header went straight into the keeper`s grateful arms.
It took until the third minute of injury time at the end of the first period for Brickfield to get a shot on target when a good move down the left wing found Gerson Silva Neto in space in the box but his good-looking half-volley went straight into Ollie Farebrother`s hands and the half ended with Port 3-0 to the good.
If the first period belonged to Port, then it has to be said that the second half belonged largely to the men of Wrexham as they showed greater composure and intent.
They had nothing to lose and their attacking play was occasionally putting the Port defenders` heads into a spin.
On the hour mark, Port custodian Farebrother reacted well to keep out a worthy effort by the dangerous Tom Freeman with an outstretched leg and minutes later a fine shot clattered off the Port crossbar.
Ten minutes later, Brickfield deservedly reduced the arrears when a slick move put prolific scorer Andy Vale clean through.
There was a dribble past a defender and then a pretty step-over before he guided the ball confidently past Farebrother to make it 3-1.
Brickfield were bossing the game by now and it took a miraculous close range save by Farebrother to prevent the Bricky from doing some real damage.
Having said that, Lady Luck seemed to be smiling on Port today as, a minute later, substitute Sion Williams broke through the midfield on a strong run.
His pass found Brookwell who made no mistake as he glided the ball past Price to put the game beyond Rangers at 4-1.
Port lifted the League Cup at a very Sunny Rhyl ,and, to cap it all the Man Of The Match award went to Port`s Caio Evans who ran his socks off all afternoon.
It was little wonder that Port`s supporters were forever chanting:- “There`s only one Caio Evans” in a manner that was marginally less tuneful than Sir Bryn Terfel!
To Brickfield goes a mix of commiserations and congratulations as they have secured promotion to Tier Two. Huge congratulations for that.
The honours this afternoon, however, go to Porthmadog and let`s hope that this splendid victory will be a springboard to even greater things next season.