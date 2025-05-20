CAERNARFON Town FC’s pitch improvements have been backed by planners.
Cyngor Gwynedd unanimously approved a full application with conditions for the upgrading and reconstruction of the Carling Oval stadium pitch on Monday, May 19.
The facelift would involve levelling and replanting the original pitch with layers of different materials including sand and gravel “to ensure adequate drainage”.
It would also include manhole drainage pipes as well as a retaining wall and fence of lightweight railings being installed around the pitch.
But conditions on granting permission for the upgrade included recommendations for a geophysical survey of the site, which had been requested by the archaeology organisation, Heneb.
It had noted in its observation that “evaluation by trial trenching or test pitting may be necessary”.
The football club is located in a town surrounded by historical features and close to the Roman Bath House and Segontium Roman site.
The aim of the upgrade is to “redevelop” the existing natural grass pitch and construct a new natural turf football pitch with a reduced slope.
The proposal had described the current playing surface as having “poor drainage,” which “impacts the performance characteristics of the surface”.
The meeting heard that Welsh Water had also noted that the site was crossed by a public sewer but discussions were underway to resolve the situation.
No objections had been received by the public to the plans and it was not considered that the proposal, including the fence on the retaining wall, would create an “alien feature” for the local area.
The meeting was also told by planning officers that the development would not cause “any significant harm to the visual amenities of the local area or its residents.”
Local member, Cllr Gareth Coj Parry, said he was strongly in favour of the scheme.
Proposing supporting the recommendation with conditions, Cllr Cai Larsen agreed saying it was a “positive development” for the town.
The councillors voted 12 in favour to agree to delegate the right to the Senior Planning Manager. This was to approve the application, subject to the conditions and to receive additional forthcoming information to address the observations made by Heneb and Welsh Water.
Cllr Elin Hywel, who represents Pwllheli, added “I am in support of increasing the standard of sports clubs across Gwynedd, they play an important part for our young people, and bring us together in ways we can’t in other areas.”
She joked “As you know, Pwllheli has the best team in the world, but we need to support Caernarfon as well!”
The application had been received from Darren Billinghurst through the agent Louise O’Rourke of Sports Labs Limited. The Canaries play in the highest league in the Welsh footballing pyramid and sit in the top end of the JD Cymru Premier table.