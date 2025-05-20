Llanuwchllyn 0 Holyhead Hotspur 3
Ardal League North Play-off final
LLANUWCHLLYN’S campaign ended with disappointment on Friday evening as they missed out on promotion to tier two for the second season in a row.
After losing out to Llay Welfare in a penalty shoot-out last time around it ended in heartache again as they were beaten 3-0 by Holyhead Hotspur at Porthmadog’s Traeth ground.
As a consequence, the Harbourmen will join Ardal League North West champions Rhyl 1879 and Ardal League North East winners Brickfield Rangers in the JD Cymru North next season.
Llanuwchllyn knew they were in for a tough test against the Anglesey side who pipped Porthmadog to a play-off spot after an impressive season.
In front of a bumper crowd, the first few minutes were pretty even, with both sides coming to terms with the hard pitch, with the ball often bouncing awkwardly.
The deadlock was broken on the half hour when Holyhead’s speedy forward, Cory Williams, capitalised on a defensive mistake to slot the ball beyond Llan keeper Rob Dascalu.
Chances were few and far between for the rest of the half with Sion Tudor’s charges knowing that they had to make a strong start to the second stanza.
Warren Duckett came on after the break, and there was a clear improvement in Llan’s play.
A glorious chance fell his way on the hour, but the ball rebounded along the goalline and the moment was gone.
And things got worse for Llan on 70 minutes with another cruel goal, Dascalu’s attempted clearance rebounding to Holyhead’s Ifan Emlyn Jones to finish into an empty net from the edge of the area.
And it was game over 10 minutes later when the Harbourmen scored the best goal of the game, Jacob Godsman-Pilling racing down the wing before supplying a telling cross to Williams to make it 3-0 with his second of the evening.
To rub salt into Llanuwchllyn, they ended the game with 10 men after Dan Dascalu was red carded in the closing stages.
It was a bitter pill for Llanuwchllyn to swallow after coming so close again but they deserve credit for their dedication and performance levels throughout the campaign and will look to go again next season and get it over the line.
The club posted: “Tribute must also be paid to the second team, to Dave and his young team for their dedication in every game.
“We must also mention all the fans who went over to Porthmadog to see the game, and the support throughout the season, in all weathers encouraging the lads.”
The club will hold their awards night on 7 June with former Wales international John Hartson as the special guest.