IT was an action-packed day at Abbeycwmhir on Sunday, 18 May with a classic scramble which was a round of the Welsh Classic Scrambles Championship as well as the British Classic Motocross Championship.
Hot weather posed some problems with dust as the day progressed but the organisers soon got a water bowser on the track and made riding conditions safer for the 100 plus riders on the day.
With some 24 races scheduled for the day practise got underway at 9.30am with the first of the races at 10.45am.
There were local riders as well as riders from all over Wales and some from England aiming to take points towards their various championships as the day progressed.
With the racing over riders made their way home from the hillside track overlooking Abbeycwmhir near Rhayader whilst spectators had been treated to some of the best racing classic scrambles have on offer.