Harvey Knights and Graham Saunders took a different approach and went on the attack. This worked well for them and they managed to get their team to 147 before Simon Mitchel made a double breakthrough in his final over – first bowling Knights for 29, then Rhys Jones hit his first ball directly to Jamie Davies who took the catch comfortably. Simon finished with figures of 4 for 14 off 8 overs including 3 maidens.