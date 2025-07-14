Another top of off bowled for Hughesy took the ninth wicket and Talybont we in real trouble at 61-9, but Devadas (21*) and Rebin (20), batting at 10 and 11, dug deep and with some good running and positive but selective strokes managed to get their total to 114 before a drive from Rebin gave Ifan Rishko a wicket and end the innings.