AS round two of the Fine & Country WWCCC league began, Aberaeron travelled to the Vicarage Fields looking to continue with the unbeaten record to the season, writes Alex Pitchford.
Hywel Rees won the toss for Aberaeron and chose to bowl, with the pitch dry and dusty, and hence uncertain what would make a good score.
Putting Rachels in was looking like a good decision with the ball whizzing past the bat in Steffan Rees’ first over.
Paul Hughes was also giving nothing away at the other end.
Steffan then struck in his second over to dismiss Jestus Jerry, bowled by a trademark inswinger for 2.
A two-wicket maiden in his next over left the home side floundering on 12-4, with Hughsey also picking up the wicket of other opener Lahiro Chamil for 3, with the ball rolling onto the stumps off pad then the bat.
A change of the bowling brought little respite for Rachels with Ollie Evans spinning the ball from wide of off to attack the stumps and soon he too picked up a wicket.
Blimesh Jose put up some resistance with 19 before he too was bowled by Hughesy in his return spell.
Steffan bagged two catches at mid-on, with Nimal (6) and captain Anish (6) trying to break the shackles, giving another wicket for Ollie and one for Hywel Rees.
Another top of off bowled for Hughesy took the ninth wicket and Talybont we in real trouble at 61-9, but Devadas (21*) and Rebin (20), batting at 10 and 11, dug deep and with some good running and positive but selective strokes managed to get their total to 114 before a drive from Rebin gave Ifan Rishko a wicket and end the innings.
This 53 run tenth wicket partnership had given them a chance at least.
Full of enthusiasm, Talybont set about their task of taking the wickets that they would need to win this match.
They were soon rewarded when Devadas bowled Steffan for 5 with an excellent yorker.
Fellow opener Ollie Evans also looked uncomfortable but managed to survive.
Alex Pitchford made a shaky start but then hit a few nice fours before striking one to straight to deep mid-off, where Sree Raj took the catch to give Blimesh a wicket.
But then Dave Floyd joined Ollie, as the perfect foil for the situation, and the pair took Aberaeron within a sniff of victory in an 81 run partnership, comprising Ollie dispatching any loose deliveries and Floydie working the ball around, before he gave a gentle catch to Jestus at point, out for 19 to Nimal Nixon.
This brought the ever keen Ifan Rishko to the crease, and when the opportunity arose, he smashed the ball down the ground for 6 and victory, with Ollie on 64 not out.
The Aberaeron bowlers, despite the heat, bowled very tidily and hence set up the win.
Steffan’s fire power up front leading the way, but the highly economical and effective spells from Paul Hughes (3 for 9 off 8 overs) and Ollie Evans (2 for 16 off 8) were crucial contributions.
Ollie’s spell and his half century, on a bowlers track, earned him man of the match from his teammates. Credit goes to all the players for focusing in the heat.
