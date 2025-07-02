CEREDIGION was full of excitement over the weekend as the National Cycling Championships were held here in collaboration with British Cycling, Welsh Government and Beicio Cymru.
Competitors were warmly welcomed by local supporters and further afield whilst they competed in the various races over the weekend in Aberaeron and Aberystwyth.
Ceredigion County Council leader, Cllr Bryan Davies said: "It was a pleasure to host the British Cycling Championships in Ceredigion, and to place our county on the big stage as a special location to host prestigious first class events like these.
“Professional cyclists came from near and far to brave the roads of Ceredigion which offered the perfect balance between being challenging but also extremely enjoyable.
“It was also great to see so many people visiting our county enjoying all the things our local businesses have to offer. Congratulations to everyone who was part of the event."
The Beicio Cymru Championship held on Saturday 28 included the races for various ages for Ceredigion school pupils organised by Beicio Cymru, Ystwyth Cycling and Ceredigion Actif.
Cllr Bryan Davies added: "The council would like to extend its thanks to all the volunteers who gave their time over the weekend as well as the support from residents who enabled us to put on this event safely."
