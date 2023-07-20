Despite forecasts of torrential thunderstorms and near gale force winds, Aeron 6s braved the elements and put on its bigger ever event to great acclaim.
The Aberaeron micro-climate effect was yet again in full force as all around the hills were lashed with heavy downpours but the cricket proceeded almost completely unhindered – two downpours providing a chance for the many players and spectators to enjoy the hospitality in the tented village set up by the club in anticipation of the weather.
CPD Felinfach and Aberaeron Town Improvements Committee must be thanked for the kind loan of large marquees that allowed the club to provide shelter and Delmi Davies Electrical, Nathan Goss Conservation, Oriel Jones Butchers, Matthew J Evans Painter, Brownhill Holiday Park, Rhodri Thomas Gwaith Saer, Dan Lewis Builders and Lan Lloft Boutique all provided the liquid refreshments for the players and fans.
Booker Carmarthen, Costcutters, Y Popty and The Hive Aberaeron all helped the barbecue keep players fuelled throughout the day as this year 45 matches were played across six competitions on five pitches.
The Y Seler Women’s Cup and Angelato Youth Cup were contested on the Llety Parc Pitch. The Morgan & Davies Cup, PA Carrurthers Shield, Pont Steffan Dental Plate and Welham Electrical Bowl were all contested on the Gwas Consulting, Rhidian Harries Plumbing, Lloyd Motors and Perris Garage Pitches.
Aberaeron were delighted to see new teams like the Aberystwyth CC Starlings and Aberaeron FC join old favourites such as the Rhos yr Hafod Rebels and Llanarth Cowboys.
The growth in women’s cricket in the area was reflected in there being four full women’s teams as well as mixed teams in the open draw and the organising committee having to turn down entries from other cricket clubs as capacity had been reached.
In the open draw, Y Felin went into the competition under pressure to defend their title especially as 2021 champions The Six Offenders were returning after having missed last year’s event. Aberystwyth Starlings and Y Cafflwrs were very strong contenders too but both were defeated in the semi finals to leave a heavyweight final between the two reigning champions from the previous two editions of Aeron 6s.
In the end a crucial stumping from Jamie Davies and a belligerent stand between Kevin Regan and Jamie were just enough to hand Y Felin the trophy for the second consecutive year.
In the women’s final newly formed Aeron Maidens took down defending champs Aeron Queens in a tense finish on the last ball of the match, Pip May John hitting the crucial winning runs.
The winners were as follows:
• Welham Electrical Bowl: Rhos Rebels captained by Will Gapper
• Pont Steffan Dental Plate: West Coast Seagulls captained by Rhodri Davies (Hive)
• PA Carrurthers Shield: Rob’s Ramblers captained by Rob Ahmun
• Morgan & Davies Cup: Y Felin captained by Kevin Regan
• Angelato Youth Cup: Seagull Strikers captained by Hugo Douglas
• Y Seler Women’s Cup: Aeron Maidens captained by Catrin Ahmun.
Individual awards were as follows:
• Best Youth Batting : Hugo Douglas Seagull Strikers (46)
• Best Youth Bowling: Dylan Saad Seagull Strikers (1-1 and 1-2 in the final)
• Best Women’s Batting: Rachel Lewis, Wicket Women (44)
• Best Women’s Bowling: Leah Regan 3-2 (Aeron Queens)
• Best Men’s Batting: Jamie Davies, Y Felin (47)
• Best Men’s Bowling: Rhydian Jenkins, Y Felin (3-0)
• Cadwgan Champagne Moment: Arif Saad The Golden Ducks (diving one-handed overhead catch)
The support of sponsors such as: Miles Gaskell and Sons building maintenance , Kieron Phillips Carpenter and Joiner, John Jones Saer Coed, WDL Gapper Stonemasonry, Gerwyn Tyres, Anthony Davies Saer Coed, Gareth Davies Builder, Dylan Williams, Coed Nadolig Fronfelen, Camping on the Farm Drenewydd, Sweet Queens, Afon Mel, Cattlestrength , GH Roberts Painting and Decorating, Bargoed Farm Caravan and Camping, Sion Evans Fitness, Tai Aeron Letting Services and JDSD Evans water services allowed the organising committee to put on such a huge event and the club are very grateful for their continued support.
LAS recycling ensured that the fields were left in pristine condition after a full day with hundreds of people enjoying themselves on them and a special mention to GOC sounds who put on an 8.5 hour set of non-stop banging tunes to keep spirits up throughout the day and into the night.
Once again CC Aberaeron has shown that it can throw a party in celebration of cricket, community and the positive impact of sport in bringing people together.
The Oil4Wales Aeron 6s has become a highlight of the Aberaeron summer season as plans are afoot to keep growing the event to even greater heights next year.