Rachels/Talybont have a slight change at the top. Hard-hitting Graison John will skipper the 1st Xl, and fluent batsman Vinod Mathew will captain the 2nd Xl. They will be looking to another family pairing, Philip and Joel Abraham to make inroads into opposition line-ups, whilst Anant and Anup Menon showed last year that patience as well as power can make a difference at the crease.