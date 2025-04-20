With Summer nearly upon us, local cricket gets underway this weekend, with a showcase friendly match between 2024 ‘Fine And Country’ champions Aberaeron and a ‘League XI’ drawn from the other clubs of the WWCCC.
Club stalwart Hywel Rees will again lead Aberaeron this year and is sure to be amongst the wickets and runs. His son Hywel will provide explosive support with his own powerful batting and fast bowling.
Aberaeron have no shortage of capable players to support the two, and the evergreen Paul Hughes will keep batsmen guessing.
Aberaeron’s partner side at Lampeter proved a real surprise packet last year, returning seamlessly to the league.
Their captain is Arif Saad, who hopes that their bowling attack, led by Carwyn Gregson and Jason Davies, will build on last year’s successes. He will also hope that Gareth John can add to the century he scored last year.
Aberystwyth will campaign on two fronts this year.
Their SWCA side was promoted from Division 10 last year, and this side will be led by Wicketkeeper Adam Shaw. The WWCCC version is led by Peter Loxdale.
The captains are looking to showcase the undoubted young talent at the club, amongst whom Iestyn Roberts and Aadi Khare caught the eye last year. The left-handed Steffan Davies is one who will provide a solid batting base.
Tywyn have been unlucky in losing the services of prominent players, but captain Dave Jenkins remains one of the most reliable openers in the league, and Niki Williams provides stability in the middle order, as well as being a very accurate spinner.
Rachels/Talybont have a slight change at the top. Hard-hitting Graison John will skipper the 1st Xl, and fluent batsman Vinod Mathew will captain the 2nd Xl. They will be looking to another family pairing, Philip and Joel Abraham to make inroads into opposition line-ups, whilst Anant and Anup Menon showed last year that patience as well as power can make a difference at the crease.
AU Commoners had a hard time of things last year, but their committee has worked heroically to turn the club round, and in captain Muhammad Aslam, they have an opening batsman whose technique is second to none.
They also have an all-rounder, Waqar Younis, whose name alone is sufficient to make batsmen tremble.
The Commoners will be delighted to play once more on the grass square at the Vicarage Ground, a venue dear to all local cricketers.
Sunday’s prelude will commence at midday and will be a declaration match. It is hoped that the sun will shine and that all involved enjoy a relaxed outing before battle proper commences on the first weekend in May,