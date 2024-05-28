Steffan was bowling with good rhythm, but struggling to find the swing he was searching for. A switch from round to over the wicket seemed to help, and allowing himself a sixth over that would have to be his last, got what he was searching for. First, he dismissed Aslam, bowled through the gate for 25, then immediately had James Carver-Hardy stuck in crease, finding the stumps behind light up. Two important wickets (Mo capable of turning any game and James having scored 79 to win the match against Lampeter a few weeks ago), that put Aberaeron into a very strong position, with the chase on 43-3.