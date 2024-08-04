Kurt Forward bowled the 19th over with Unison on 121, requiring 27 for victory. Ollie Somerfield was on strike and a full straight delivery crept under the bat to bowl him for 2. Guy Baron took a single to give Bill the strike and with 10 balls remaining Unison required 24. Kurt, thus far economical and accurate, perhaps felt the pressure of the situation as suddenly a series of wides and no balls crept in, and when Bill hit the penultimate ball of the over for 6 and took a single off the last to retain the strike, the total shot up to 133 and left Unsion requiring 16 for victory.