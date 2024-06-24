ABERAERON'S Taverners team won this year's ADECL Morris & Bates Evening Cricket League, winning all five of their division one matches.
Unison Aberystwyth finished second, with Rachels Talybont 2nd XI just one point behind in third place.
There are still some matches to be completed in division two, as there were many cancellations due to bad weather.
However, Pontrhrdygroes seem clear favourites to finish top of that table, having won three out of four matches.
The teams now move on to compete for the Bari Williams Cup, with group stage matches beginning this week.
The knockout stage begins 16 July with plate and cup finals scheduled for 30 and 31 July at The Geufron, Aberystwyth.