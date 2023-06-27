For the second week running Tywyn found themselves involved in a rain-affected fixture but on this occasion, against Aberystwyth 1st XI, the weather played to their advantage as they emerged victorious in a Fine & Country West Wales Conference game reduced to just 25 over per side.
Batting first, Aberystwyth made a rapid start, with Jim Vaughan driving the first ball of the game to the boundary and Matt Salter taking 16 runs off the second over.
Tywyn’s opening bowlers struck back swiftly, though, with M. Llewellyn and Joe Williamson removing both openers within the space of a few balls.
When Llewellyn struck again to have Iwan Roberts caught behind, Aberystwyth found themselves 46-3 off 10 overs.
It was at this point that the rain made a decisive intervention, and a series of interruptions meant that when the game resumed, Aberystwyth had just 15 more overs available to set a competitive total.
Dave Wilcockson (32) and Adam Shaw (35*) combined to lead Aberystwyth to 143-7 off their 25 overs with the wickets being shared around among a disciplined Tywyn attack.
This was always likely to be a difficult total to defend under the league’s rules for rain-affected fixtures and so it proved.
Omair Syed produced a challenging opening spell to remove Dave Jenkins, but Sion Francis and the in-form Jack Williamson kept Tywyn on target for victory with a brisk second wicket stand of 51.
Young off-spinner Jack Allen then struck to quick blows, removing Francis for 32 and Morgan Yorke for 3.
For a moment it seemed that the game might be back in the balance, but Jack and Joe Williamson successfully resisted the spell of pressure before accelerating away to reach the victory target with two overs to spare.
Jack finished with a classy, unbeaten 62, Joe with 26.
The seven wicket victory maintains Tywyn’s title challenge momentum as they prepare to face Aberaeron next week.