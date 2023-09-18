Iroshan continued and reached a half-century off 49 balls. After adding 30 for the second wicket with Ralfie Challinor, Iroshan was caught at mid off by skipper Jack Williams for 61 which included 8 fours. Jake James arrived at the crease and immediately set about striking the ball to all parts. James and Challinor moved it on to 132 from 22 overs, at which the latter went for 21, a good catch on the boundary by Sam Williams from the leg spin of Jack Williamson.