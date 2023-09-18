In a light-hearted end of season encounter on Saturday league champions Gwersyllt Park defeated visiting Dolgellau after totalling 242 for 6 and dismissing a much depleted away side for 117.
GWERSYLLT PARK 242 for 6 beat DOLGELLAU 117 by 125 runs, North Wales League Division One
Due to the wet and gloomy conditions the match was reduced to 30 overs each, Dolgellau missing five players from their home win the previous weekend.
Gwersyllt have lost just one match this season and will be playing in the Premier Division next season whereas Dolgellau won nine and lost eight, but had five games rained off, four at home, and will remain in Division 1.
Skipper Iroshan De Silva and Ethan McCarthy opened for the hosts with a stand of 69 in 12 overs. Iroshan is the leading run scorer in all divisions with an average of 76.
McCarthy departed to a well taken catch at mid-off by Stuart Evans for 11, the bowler Sam Williams who, in keeping with the inconsequential status of the match, opened as a left arm trundler instead of his usual orthodox spin.
Iroshan continued and reached a half-century off 49 balls. After adding 30 for the second wicket with Ralfie Challinor, Iroshan was caught at mid off by skipper Jack Williams for 61 which included 8 fours. Jake James arrived at the crease and immediately set about striking the ball to all parts. James and Challinor moved it on to 132 from 22 overs, at which the latter went for 21, a good catch on the boundary by Sam Williams from the leg spin of Jack Williamson.
James was joined by Lewis Cole in a partnership of 80 in just six overs. The pugnacious James raced to a 50 off 26 deliveries, Cole hitting 4 fours and a six in his 33, caught Jack Williamson, bowled Morgan Yorke, who was bowling spin, not his usual style; 212 for 4.
James went on to make 71 from 34 balls with 3 sixes and 9 fours, dismissed in the final over of the 30, giving Yorke a second wicket, again caught by Jack Williamson.
There was time for Yorke to grab a third wicket, Cai Pearson stumped by Richard Rees, Gwersyllt closing on 242 for 6. Alfie Lythgoe and Ben Griffiths the not out batters.
Yorke finished with 3 for 36, Jack Williamson 2 for 38 and Sam Williams 1 for 32. Jack Williamson is Dolgellau’s leading wicket taker this season with 34, one more than Sam Williams whose catch gave Jack his 34th wicket!
Jack Williamson turned his attention to opening the batting and consolidated his position as the club’s leading run scorer, making 50 to take his season’s tally to 431 at an average of 28.73, which included a knock of 119 not out.
Jack and Stuart Evans had an opening alliance of 42 in 9 overs, Evans given out caught behind by Lythgoe off Cole, his 35th wicket of the season. Jack Williamson and Joe Williamson put on 26 for the second wicket, Jack reaching his half-century from 48 balls with four boundaries.
Jack hit a four from the first ball of a Cai Pearson over, but in trying a repeat was brilliantly caught on the mid-wicket boundary by McCarthy, having made 50 out of the 78 on the board. Joe Williamson made 15 until he advanced down the wicket to Neil Pearson, missed and was stumped by Lythgoe. Jack Williams hit a six and 3 fours in a carefree 22, caught James bowled McCarthy, as his side’s innings closed on 117 in the 28th over.
Neil Pearson claimed 2 for 12, Cole 1 for 25, Cai Pearson 1 for 13, Ben Griffiths 1 for 26 and Rhys Griffiths 1 for 10, caught by his brother Ben. McCarthy bowled 2 balls and took the last 2 wickets to fall as the curtain came down on the 2023 season.