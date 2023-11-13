Dolgellau Cricket Club held a presentation of awards evening for the 2023 season at Y Sospan, Dolgellau on Saturday.
Jack Williamson was the recipient of two trophies, winning the First Team Player Cup as well as the Best Moment of the season award for his innings of 119 not out.
Jack scored 431 runs at an average of 28.7 for the firsts, also taking 34 wickets and holding 13 catches.
Tom Conde is the Second Team Player of the Season for his consistent batting and bowling during the season.
Stuart Evans was named Clubman of the Year for his excellent work in organising the Junior Section of the Club.
Morgan Yorke took the Young Player award scoring 250 runs with a top score of 74, and claiming 18 wickets.
The Most Improved Trophy went to junior player Dyfan Hughes.
The best bowling figures in 2023 were Joe Williamson 5 for 28 for the firsts and Dan Conde 6 for 12 for the seconds.
There were fifties for the firsts by Sion Francis 78 and 60, Jonathan Lloyd 87, Sam Williams 51 and 50 not out, Morgan Yorke 50 not out and Jack Williamson 50.
Phil Deane had two fifties for the seconds, 64 and 53, Tom Kistruck hitting 74 for the seconds in his only innings.
Sam Williams had two five-wicket hauls for the first team, both against Connah’s Quay, 5 for 35 and 5 for 46. Sam’s all round performances will be missed next season and beyond as he is soon to depart for some new adventures in the USA. Bon voyage Sam.