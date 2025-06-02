Aberystwyth (210-6) beat Swansea III (134-6) by 76 runs
South Wales Cricket Association - Division 9
ABERYSTWYTH welcomed Swansea 3rds to the Geufron with both teams unbeaten so far this season and level on points at the top of the league.
Aberystwyth skipper Adam Shaw won the toss and elected to bat, opening with Iestyn Roberts.
The pair put on an opening stand of 60 pressurising the opposition with electric running between the wickets.
When Shaw fell for 33, Robert’s was joined at the crease by Steff Roberts who continued in the same vein with some powerful hitting.
S. Roberts fell for 60 off 56 balls, two runs short of a century partnership with I. Roberts.
Iestyn finally fell for a mature 47 due to a sublime piece of fielding in the deep with Aberystwyth well on the way to maximum batting bonus points. Mel Jones (11*) and Dan Jones (8*) saw Aberystwyth to posting 210-6 in their 40 overs.
In reply Swansea got off to a quick start having lost opener A George in the second over to Dave Wilcockson.
P Webber (27) was crashing the ball to all parts when Bryn Williams (1-37 off 7 overs) stepped up with a full and straight delivery to take out the opposition number 3 leaving Swansea 30-2, and thus allowing Aberystwyth to exert some real pressure in the field.
Wilcockson finished 2-22 off 8 overs having bowled a probing line throughout, and he was ably supported by Ted Jones, 0-7 off 5 overs who was unlucky not take a wicket.
Excellent fielding from Aberystwyth created pressure leading to 2 run-outs being forced as a result of the escalating run-rate.
When opposition captain Justin Rees (47*) came to the crease, Swansea were 46-4 and significantly behind the required rate.
Left arm wrist spinner, Aadi Khare continued to apply the pressure with an excellent spell of 1-29 off 7 overs.
As clouds gathered and the weather closed in, Rees, together with Harendra Sharma (26* off just 14 balls), launched a desperate final assault, as the visitors finally began to find the boundary with regularity.
However, with the run-rate climbing towards 9-an-over, the rain swept in off Bae Ceredigion, spoiling what might have developed into a thrilling finish.
With Swansea stranded on 134-6 off 31 overs, the weather ensured that no further play was possible, leaving Aberystwyth victorious by 29 runs once the run-rate calculations had been completed.
Aberystwyth are now 12 points clear at the top of the division and look forward to welcoming Landore 2nd XI to the Geufron next Saturday.
Everyone at the club expresses their appreciation for the generosity of this week’s match sponsor, Aberletting.
