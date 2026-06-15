Talybont Rachels 2nds (162 all out) beat Tywyn (62 all out) by 100 runs
THE Fine and Country’ West Wales conference match at Cae Mair turned out to be one for the bowlers, writes Huw Chambers.
The away side batted first, and any thoughts of a sedate opening disappeared as Sreeraj launched a huge six against Ed Hughes in the second over, only to be promptly dismissed by Jay Ahmed.
Blenesh Jose and Joseph Thomas calmed matters down, taking the score to 43 before Blenesh was bowled by Hughes for 18.
There then followed the most productive stand of the innings, with Grayson John joining Thomas to push on the score.
The experienced pair excelled with their back foot shots and laid the basis for a good total in taking the score to 109 after 24 overs.
Thomas had just hit Allen for six when he fell in Simon Jenkins’s first over for 36.
No-one can exploit the bounce at Cae Mair better than Jenkins, and he promptly ran through the middle order, picking up John for 43, and adding the scalps of Mudit Bohra for 19 and Vinod Mathew for 10.
With Ahmed and Hafiz destroying the lower order, it was left to Jenkins to wrap up the innings on 162, his five wickets coming at a cost of 19 runs. Ahmed took 2-34 and Hafiz 2-35.
Any thoughts of a chase were dispelled as Joby had Thomas caught behind by Bohra and Fleming bowled Ahmed.
With both openers gone, the batting was exposed and Fleming put in a great spell of seam bowling.
He dismissed Hafiz, Jenkins and Williams to reduce Tywyn to 44-5.
Allen hit four boundaries in a brave 19 but was caught off Gokul. With the home side being short, it only remained for Grayson John to dismiss Lloyd Wrobel and Jonathan Tolhurst to close the innings on 62.
The ‘Homely Baskets’ man of the match was Fleming for his pacy spell of 4-25.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.