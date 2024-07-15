Captain Loxdale won the toss and elected to bat and the opening bowlers Knights (3-11) and Krishna (2-19) put together a hostile and accurate opening salvo tying down Anthony (10) and Graison (6) to a trickle of runs over the first few overs and the squeeze returned success with wickets falling steadily with only Dave Barrow (23) and Phil Abraham (27) with steady resistance keeping Rachels in the game.