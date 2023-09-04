Aberystwyth Women and Girls squad finished their outdoor season with an impressive performance against formidable opposition at the annual Ceredigion Quad Series in Aberaeron on Saturday.
While the hosts retained the title for the second year running, the Starlings were close runners up after beating Bronwydd CC and Llechryd CC.
Leading the team this weekend was Kaitlin Jenkins who dominated with the ball and in the field finishing the day with eight wickets, two of which were caught and bowled as well as taking a number of catches off other bowlers.
At the crease, Alice Thomas followed up her 24 runs against a blistering Bronwydd pace assault with a 30 not out against Aberaeron’s bowlers, top scoring across the day.
Coach Mark Whitehead reflected on the team’s development this year: “This has, undoubtedly, been our best season so far.
“In addition to our result at the Quad Series, we also had impressive victories in the West Wales League and wins in the Welsh Cup and Plate competitions.
“The team also achieved our highest ever score of 330. There have been clear improvements from every single player and we are unquestionably one of the top sides in west Wales.”
The squad will now focus on preparing for their indoor competitions over the winter and welcome any new members to get in touch.