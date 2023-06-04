Aberystwyth Women beat Aberaeron after an entertaining tie in the second date of round one, in the Women’s Welsh Cup (Plate) Southwest Wales softball cricket, writes Elaine Harrison.
Played at Aberystwyth's Geufrom ground, Aberaeron won the toss and elected to bat first.
Aber's bowling was strong by the whole team but in particular Natalie Bowen who took three wickets, zero no-balls and only four wides out of 20 balls showing a strong economy of 0.70.
Alice Thomas secured no wides or no-balls from her five balls demonstrating the team's improvement.
Kaitlin Jenkins took 3 in 2 balls, whilst Lola in her first ball took a wicket.
Wicket keepers were a combination of Alice and Ella Edwards showing some good ball skills.
From 100 balls, Aberystwyth managed only 36 wides and 18 no balls.
With the tight fielding and impressive bowling this added to the pressure for Aberaeron reducing their runs, with only three batters securing runs in the double figures: Hayley Griffiths, Collen Roberts and Carys Tisdell.
Then it was Aberystwyth’s turn to bat.
There was some fine power hitting from Sam, Natalie, Isabelle, Alice and Sarah.
To open up Natalie and Sam Horwill secured a respectable 12 and 6 runs putting Aberystwyth in a good position.
Next up, the more junior members Isobelle Johnson and Lola Pickup, who ran an incredible 10 and 18 runs, this did create 3 x outs unfortunately but it's all a learning curve.
This was Lola’s first match this season and she came into it with such zest it was like she hadn’t had a break from it.
Alice and Ella batted next securing a steady 7 and 6 runs, with Alice facing 12 balls to Ella’s 8.
Next Anwen Whitehead and Lainy Harrison batting with a very even 10 balls each securing a safe 7 and 2 runs with no outs.
Next of the home straight, the last batting pair were Kaitlin Jenkins and Sarah Johnson. Kaitlin ran 11 with one out. At this point Aberystwyth had enough points over the line and Sarah ran 9 facing 11 of the balls.
Aberystwyth won by 125 runs, 4 wickets taken in 100 balls with a net score of 305 to Aberaeron 108 runs, 7 wickets taken in 100 balls with a net score of 273.
This was Aberystwyth's first win over 100 and a 5th win out of 7 games played this season.
The Next Women’s Welsh Cup match is 11 June against Kidwelly, in Kidwelly.
Upcoming matches for the team are in the Women’s Southwest Wales soft ball league: 2 July, Kidwelly at Parc Stephens Kidwelly CC; 16 July, Llandeilo and Bronwydd at Bronwydd CC; 23 July, Llandelio and Carmarthen Wanderers at Llandelio CC.
Aberystwyth have thank their Women and Girls team sponsors, Mid Wales Travel and Delfryn Owens Motors.
If you would like to get involved, they train every Monday at 7.15pm at Aberystwyth CC.