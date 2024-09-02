Pontblyddyn 205 for 5 lost to Dolgellau 210 for 8 by 2 wickets, North Wales League, Division 1
DOLGELLAU made it two away wins on the Bank Holiday weekend when they won at Pontblyddyn on Monday.
Opting to bat, Pontblyddyn totalled a creditable 207 for 5 from their 45 overs, Dolgellau replying with 210 for 8, number 5 batter Sion Francis hitting a six off the first ball of the final over to get his team to the winning post, as he finished unbeaten on 76.
Pont started off with Nick Thomas and Ethan Roberts sharing 45 runs in 14 overs.
At that total, Roberts was bowled by Francis, and four overs later it became 58 for 2, Osian Jones caught and bowled by Morgan Yorke for 12.
Nick and his son Gethin Thomas came together and added 52 for the 3rd wicket.
With the score on 110 in the 33rd over, Nick had to go back to the pavilion two deliveries after he hit a four to reach a half century, stumped by Rob Humphreys off Lafras Van Vuuren, for 50. Nick Thomas struck 8 fours in his 105 ball innings.
Gethin and James Hughes put on 30 in 4 overs as the run rate improved somewhat. At 140, Hughes was bowled by Lafras.
Chris Moss was well caught by Jaco Oosthuizen off Lafras. for 10 to make it 174 for 5 with five overs remaining.
Meanwhile Gethin Thomas had advanced to a 50 off 51 ball as he and skipper James Griffiths had an unbroken alliance of 33 for the 6th wicket to take the total on to 207 for 5 at the close.
Lafras claimed 3 for 29 from 9 overs, supported by Francis, 1 for 27, also off 9 overs. Yorke's stint of 8 overs was more expensive, 1 for 66, while Llio Parry and Jaco Oosthuizen had good spells, Llio, 7 overs for 23 and Jaco 6 overs for 21.
Skipper Jack Williams had a decent opening spell of 5 overs for 19, coming back on to bowl the last over and finishing with 31 off 6 overs.
Dolgellau lost a wicket early on, Dave Jenkins adjudged lbw to Rhys Jones.
Lafras joined Jaco Oosthuizen and together they moved it on to 38 in 10 overs at which Jaco was dismissed for 27 with 5 boundaries, bowled, giving Jones a second wicket.
When Yorke was caught by the keeper Griffiths off Chris Moss it stood at 48 for 3.
Lafras and Sion Francis had a stand of 60 for the 4th wicket in 11 overs.
Lafras was eventually caught and bowled by James Hughes for 39, which included 7 fours; 108 for 4.
Francis was on 12 at the time but he went up through the gears as he and Stuart Evans put on 39 to advance the score to 147 from 31 overs.
Evans hit a six and 2 fours in his important 19, bowled by Ioan Jones. Number 7 batter Rob Humphreys stayed with Francis as the visitors started to see the winning line.
A partnership of 28 was ended, Humphreys edging to the keeper off spinner Osian Jones; 175 for 6.
Jack Williams came and went, caught by Ioan off Ryan White, before veteran Phil Leeds assisted Francis to move it to 201, seven runs from victory with 9 balls remaining; Leeds bowled by White.
It was 203 for 8 going in to the last over, Sam Jones joining Francis who had reached an excellent half century off 69 balls.
The first ball of the final over bowled by Osian was a wide, 4 needed to win. The next delivery was deposited over the rope for a six by Francis to give Dolgellau a 2 wicket win with 5 balls to spare. Francis was not out 76 with 4 big sixes and 7 fours, winning the match for his side.