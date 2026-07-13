Dolgellau 162 for 9 lost to Denbigh 2nds 163 for 4 by 6 wickets
North Wales League, Division 2
THERE was a much improved batting display by Dolgellau on Saturday at The Marian, but it was to no avail as Denbigh 2nds strolled to a six-wicket victory on an extremely hot and humid day, the temperature touching 32°.
Indeed it was the hottest day ever recorded for a match at Dolgellau.
Opting to bat first in the sweltering conditions, Dolgellau made a respectable 162 for 9 from their 40 overs, Denbigh replying with a winning 163 for 4 from 28.5, opener Umer Farrukh being undefeated on 85.
Bowling was hard work for both sides in the heat, several hydration breaks needed!
After 16 overs the hosts stood at 44 for 3 before Lahiru Chamil and James Clark added 45 for the 4th wicket.
Clark had scored 27 off 20 balls, with 6 fours, before he was caught on the boundary by Gwion Dafydd, the bowler William Schrimshaw.
Sree Raj struck a six and a four but was caught by Chis Brown off Joe Threlfall for 10; 103 for 5.
There followed another 45 run stand, this time between Lahiru and Phil Deane, to move it on to 148 at which Lahiru was dismissed for 37 in the 36th over, caught Stuart Moulden, bowled Dan Nixon, the captain.
Fourteen more runs were added as the innings closed on 162 for 9.
Deane made 30 with 5 fours, adjudged lbw to Finlay Rooke-Hart. There were also catches for the keeper John Williams and Schrimshaw, Nixon having a run out.
Alec Lewis 1 for 15 and Rooke-Hart 1 for 24 both had good 8 over spells and they were supported by Schrimshaw 2 for 25 off 4 overs, Threlfall 2 for 38 from 8 and Nixon 2 for 22 from 7 overs.
Umer Farrukh and Rooke-Hart opened proceedings for Denbigh with a 45 run partnership, in 9 overs.
Rooke-Hart scored 22, bowled by Clark.
It became 79 for 2 when skipper Jaco Oosthuizen bowled Gwion Dafydd in the 16th over.
Farrukh and Schrimshaw put on 46 for the third wicket in 8 overs, Dyfan Hughes bowling Schrimshaw for 11.
Nine runs later Hughes struck again, bowling Threlfall; 134 for 4. In the meantime Farrukh had reached his fifty off 56 deliveries.
Dolgellau had no further success, Farrukh and Nixon taking their side to 163 for 4 in the 29th over for a six wicket win.
Farrukh was 85 not out with 11 fours and faced 83 balls.
Oosthuizen bowled well, 1 for 33 from 8 overs, that wicket taking him on to 100 wickets for the first team in the North Wales League. Clark had 1 for 24 from 4 overs and Hughes 2 for 20 from 3 overs.
Other results: Gwersyllt Park II (177-4) beat Brymbo II (176-4) by 6 wkts; Llanrwst (176-9) beat Marchwiel & Wrexham (160) by 16 runs; Llay Welfare (137) lost to Carmel & District (138-2) by 8 wkts; Menai Bridge II (167) beat Corwen (161-7) by 6 runs; Pwllheli (210-8) beat St Asaph II (135) by 75 runs
Fixtures, Saturday, 18 July: Brymbo II v Llay Welfare; Carmel & District v Llanrwst; Corwen v Dolgellau; Marchwiel & Wrexham v Menai Bridge II; Pwllheli v Gwersyllt Park II; St Asaph II v Denbigh II
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