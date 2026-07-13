Marchwiel & Wxham II (113) lost to Bala (114-2) by 8 wkts
North Wales League, Division Four
CLWB Criced Y Bala strengthened their grip at the top of North Wales Cricket League Division Four with another outstanding performance, cruising to an eight-wicket victory away at Marchwiel Hall on Saturday.
After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Marchwiel’s innings couldn’t have started any worse.
Bala struck immediately, with Jack White and Jason Jones removing the opening batters inside the first two overs to leave the home side reeling at 2-2.
From there, Bala’s bowlers kept the pressure on throughout.
Jack White produced another superb spell, finishing with 3-18 from 8 overs, while captain Jason Jones (2-14) and Nathan Aldridge (2-9) ensured wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.
Amrithanand Anil and Rubel Ahmed also chipped in with a wicket apiece as Marchwiel were bowled out for 113 in 29.4 overs.
Needing 114 for victory, Bala made light work of the chase.
Rubel Ahmed anchored the innings with an unbeaten 51, while Nathan Aldridge played a blistering knock of 26 from just 15 balls to give Bala the perfect platform.
Although two wickets fell, captain Jason Jones calmly guided the side home with an unbeaten 21, sealing victory in just 13.5 overs.
The comprehensive win earned Bala 14 points, maintaining the momentum in the race for promotion.
With every point now crucial, the team continues to set the standard at the top of the table, delivering another complete performance with both bat and ball.
Results: Brymbo III (310-1) beat Llanrwst II (169-4) by 141 runs; Carmel & District II (201-2) beat Pwllheli II (75) by 126 runs; Marchwiel & Wxham II (113) lost to Bala (114-2) by 8 wkts; Ruthin II (136) lost to Llandudno II (242-8) by 106 runs
Fixtures, Saturday, 18 July: Bala v Pwllheli II; Gresford II v Bersham II; Hawarden Park III v Brymbo III; Llandudno II v Marchwiel & Wxham II; Llanrwst II v Corwen II
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