DOLGELLAU Athletic have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Ardal North East season with the additions of Llanfair United duo Nyasha Mwamuka and Tomos Jones.
Midfielder Mwamuka arrives at Y Marian after an impressive campaign with Llanfair, making 23 league appearances, scoring five goals and providing two assists. He also made his mark in the Welsh Cup, scoring twice and adding an assist.
Dolgellau manager Rob Evans said: “Nyash has been a massive thorn in our side, so it's nice to know we won't be facing him this season, but even better to have him with us at Dolgellau.
“He's a smart and technical midfielder who knows the league well.”
Mwamuka follows fellow Llanfair player Tomos Jones through the door after the promising attacker completed his move last week.
Jones enjoyed an outstanding season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 29 league appearances. He also chipped in with a goal and an assist during Llanfair's Welsh Cup campaign.
Evans added: “We've had an eye on Tom for a while and he made a very good impression on us when we played Llanfair twice towards the end of last season,” he said.
“We're sure that the best of Tom's young career is still to come and we're delighted to have him here with us at Dolgellau.”
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