CLWB Criced Y Bala marked a significant milestone on Saturday as the men’s team secured their first league win since reforming in 2022 — dismantling Pwllheli 2nd XI in a commanding nine-wicket victory on the Llŷn Peninsula.
The visitors bowled out the home side for just 19 runs before chasing down the target with ease, finishing on 22 for 1 in just 4.2 overs.
The emphatic result ends a run of seven consecutive defeats and signals a new chapter in the club’s resurgence.
Pwllheli opted to bat first but struggled against Bala’s sharp bowling.
Jack White took a remarkable three wickets for just one run, with Caio Jones adding 3 for 11 and captain Jason Jones taking 2 for 5 as the hosts were dismissed in only 13.2 overs.
In response, Bala wasted no time. With 12 extras forming the bulk of the total, the visitors eased to victory for the loss of just one wicket.
“It’s a fantastic result for us,” said captain Jason Jones. “We’ve been building something special here since reforming, and this win is a reward for the hard work and support of everyone involved. It shows how far we’ve come — and what we’re capable of.”
The win is part of a wider revival for Clwb Criced Y Bala, which had been dormant for 12 years before being reformed in 2022.
The club now trains in the heart of Bala at Castle Park and has grown into a thriving hub of grassroots cricket.
Over 50 children train each Friday, supported by dedicated under-9 and under-11 teams, while the club’s women’s side is also enjoying a strong start to the season.
On Sunday, Bala Women’s team lost their opening match narrowly to Menai Bridge by just 3 runs, but bounced back in style, the same day, with a commanding 78-run victory over Abergele.
Captain Rachael Madeley Davies led from the front with a superb knock of 47 runs.
“It’s brilliant to see so many women and girls getting involved in cricket here in Bala,” said Rachael. “We’re a supportive and enthusiastic squad, and the win over Abergele really showed what we can do. It’s an exciting time to be part of the club.”
With strong community support and growing interest across all age groups, Clwb Criced Y Bala welcomes new players and volunteers of all abilities and backgrounds.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.