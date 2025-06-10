BALA Town FC has closed applications for their first team manager position earlier than planned, citing a high volume of quality candidates.
The move follows the recent resignation of Colin Caton, who departed after an extraordinary 22 years and 880 games at Maes Tegid.
The club described the past year as "hugely difficult and challenging," stating that this culminated in Caton facing an "almost impossible task to continue."
Bala Town expressed immense gratitude for his "outstanding service, complete commitment, dedication, enthusiasm, determination, professionalism, and outstanding achievements."
Whoever takes the helm at Maes Tegid faces a significant challenge, with the club anticipating cuts of 20% to 30% following a tough season.
Club secretary Ruth Crump confirmed to BBC Radio Cymru's Ar y Marc that they are "looking into everything at the club in terms of our spending, facilities, training, we're looking at cuts everywhere."
Crump highlighted the financial pressures, stating: "The challenges that we as a small club face within the Cymru Premier have been discussed extensively, but no help or solutions have come to help alleviate those concerns."
She added that these challenges have had a "personal impact on a number of people involved with the club," but stressed their determination to "continue our journey at the highest level of football in Wales.”
Regarding Caton's unexpected exit, Crump admitted: "I've been in shock over these past few days, I wasn't expecting it at all.
“I thought Colin was carrying on for at least another year.
“It's really sad and I've been very upset by it all."
Caton, a former Colwyn Bay defender, is credited with transforming Bala Town from a low-tier team into a powerhouse of Welsh domestic football.
His 22-year tenure delivered two promotions, eight trophies, and nine European campaigns.
Notably, he guided Bala to their first-ever Welsh Cup in 2017, defeating The New Saints 2-1 and preventing them from a third consecutive domestic treble.
Caton said at the time: “It means everything winning it for the first time.
“It’s difficult to challenge TNS because they’re so good, but in a one off occasion, it’s gone our way.”
More success followed in 2020 as a goal from Chris Venables earned Bala a 1-0 win over Valletta in the UEFA Europa League as they progressed to the second qualifying round for the only time.
His most recent success came in the Nathaniel MG Cup Final in 2023 as a penalty shoot-out victory over Connah’s Quay Nomads brought the trophy to Maes Tegid for the first time after being runners-up in 2013 and 2014.
The Lakesiders also finished JD Cymru Premier runners-up three times.
His contribution extends to the development of their Maes Tegid home, which is unrecognisable from when he first came through the door.
