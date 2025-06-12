ROSS White, Joel Torrance and Liam Higgins have committed to Bala Town FC for the 2025/26 season.
Centre back White stays on for his fourth season with the Lakesiders having joined the club in 2022, and in that time has made 118 competitive appearances in a Bala shirt, recording three goals to his name.
Keeper Torrance signs on for his second season with the club after making 38 appearances in all competitions and was joint second in the race for the golden glove alongside Penybont's Adam Przybek.
Higgins joined the Town in October 2024, but would struggled with injury for a good chunk of the season.
The midfielder made 12 appearances and recorded a single goal last season.
