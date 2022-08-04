Bari Williams Cup win gives Rachel’s Dairy evening league double
Subscribe newsletter
Rachel’s DAIRY 112-8 (18.4 overs) beat Llanfarian 65 all out (18 overs) by 57 runs
Rachel’s Dairy have won the Evening League Bari Williams Cup after an entertaining game against Llanfarian played in great spirits.
Rachels posted 122 in their 20 overs and Llanfarian never really got going, finishing 65 all out.
Vinod Mathew (15), Titus Mathew (33no), and Graison John (30no) all prepared a solid foundation for Rachels.
Some tight and effective bowling made the second half of Rachels innings a tight affair with Anthony Evans bamboozling most of the batsmen (2-19) and everyone else chipping in with wickets and tight fielding.
In reply Brian Ashton, Mikey Glasby and Graham Saunders all got into double figures, but a rising run rate and accurate Rachels bowling ensured the Bari Williams Cup stayed in their grasp.
In their quarter final, Rachels beat the Geufron XI by 44 runs. Rachels set a very challenging target, scoring 161-7. The match went the distance, but with the Geufron XI ending on 117-6.
In their semi-final, they again set a big target of 153-6. Unison batted their overs, but the innings ended with them on 119-5, 34 runs short.
Unison had to beat Llanfihangel to get to the semi-final. Llanfihangel set them a competitive 136-8, but Unison chased this down with 1.2 overs to spare for the loss of 5 wickets.
Aberaeron won their quarter final against Pontrhydygroes, setting 157-4 for Pontrhydygroes to chase, which ended 59 short with Pontrhydygroes scoring 98-4.
Llanfarian then beat Aberaeron in a very close semi-final. Llanfarian chose to bat first and scored 139-8 of their 20 overs. Aberaeron’s innings ended on 136-6, so just 3 runs short.
So Rachel’s Dairy win the evening league double, claiming the league and cup titles, a feat rarely achieved.
Thanks to all of the teams (and officials who made it all happen) who entered the Cup and the League. There is space for new (and old) teams to (re-)enter both formats in 2023.
The ADECL Cup competition was named after Bari Williams this year in honour of all his contributions to cricket in the area, being a founder of Tregaron CC and also a WWCCC committee member for many years.
Fine & Country, West Wales generously provided a new trophy.
Nigel Salmon, former chairman of Tregaron CC, said: “Bari Williams was a remarkable person. Bari contributed hugely to Tregaron CCs’ formation and the small club prospered in the local leagues for decades.
“Known for his dry sense of humour, Bari always had a kind word for everyone.
“He also had a degree in Chemistry, could fix any machine known to man, and farmed his family farm in Blaenpennal until his untimely death two years ago.
“I remember Bari fondly because of the time we spent together on and off the field, he used to come and have a Saturday morning catch-up and tea before cricket and we used to quiz in a team together, but mainly for the way he made me and my family welcome when we first moved into the area.
“Still missed. A cricket legend.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |