Aberaeron (362-3, 40 overs) beat Talybont Rachels 2nd XI (163-all out, 33 overs) by 199 runs.
Fine & Country West Wales Cricket Conference
A WARM day, but with rain forecast, greeted the players at the seaside ground.
Talybont, having won the toss, after some consideration, chose to bowl first.
Captain Vinod Mathew led his side out, and despite some accurate bowling, openers Ollie Evans and Jacob Jenkinson played confident strokes and accumulated runs.
Perhaps over-ambitious early on, Ollie failed to clear mid-on and was out to Milton John for 12.
Alex Pitchford also played a few nice strokes for 10 runs but then probed at a ball from Devadas to push an easy catch to cover.
Steffan Rees joined Jacob and the pair played increasingly freely and began to dominate the bowling with fine shots around the ground including some huge sixes.
Both batsmen claimed centuries in the same over and then looked to free their arms.
Steffan fell to Milton on 113. Hywel Rees joined Jacob and played very positively to finish on 30* with Jacob carrying his bat on 151*.
The teams enjoyed a fine tea courtesy of The Hive, during which rain fell and the players studied the skies wondering whether they would get back on. Fortuitously, the rain abated and tea was finished, and with no time lost, play resumed.
In reply, openers Vinod and Rebin looked to be positive, but rightly in his pomp, Steffan Rees bowled with fire and passed bat or found the edge many times.
However, it was Hywel Rees who struck first to bowl Rebin for 4.
It was not long before Steffan was rewarded though, as he took the next four wickets, with batsmen either bowled or lbw for single figures.
Huw Chambers played with resilience for some time supporting Vinod, but wickets fell regularly, 2 for Josh Roper and 1 for Morgan Llewelyn aided by Roper claiming a simple catch.
Vinod had taken advantage of any loose deliveries to reach 96 before Ollie Evans snuck a yorker through his defences to end the game, as the first few drops of another shower fell.
The match was filled with stand-out performances, but Steffan Rees was declared man-of-the-match by his team mates for his 113 runs and 4 for 35 which decimated the opposition top order.