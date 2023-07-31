After two Saturdays of rain Dolgellau were back in action when they travelled to Hawarden Park in Division 1 of The North Wales League.
Back in May, Dolgellau beat Hawarden by six wickets, however only five of that team were available to travel this time, and the visitors duly suffered the consequences losing by 87 runs on a very blustery afternoon.
Opting to bat first Hawarden totalled 197 for 7 from their 45 overs, Dolgellau slumping from 106 for 5 to 110 all out in the 34th over.
The visitors took a wicket in the third over when Joe Williamson bowled Phil Bradfield.
The next 15 overs saw opener Owen Skillander and Oliver Tyndall add 55 for the second wicket, Sion Francis getting the breakthrough having Skillander caught by Llio Parry at mid on, having made 30.
Aled Wilkinson was soon run out, going for a second, the fielder Sam Jones, to make it 67 for 3.
Chris Geary came to the crease and proceeded to strike the ball hard, although he could have been caught three times, and in partnership with Oliver moved the score on to 129 from 34 overs.
Oliver Tyndall, one of six under 17 players in the hosts’ team, had a good innings of 40 before he was caught by skipper Jack Williams at mid on from the bowling of Jack Williamson.
Geary rode his luck somewhat and continued to a 50 from 65 deliveries.
On 152 Adam De Rycke was bowled by Jack Williams and two runs later captain Tom Norris bowled by 13-year-old Joel Eynon.
Luke Tyndall made 11 as he and Geary added 17 for the 7th wicket, Luke being bowled by Jack Williams. James Martin, 7 not out, and Geary added another 18 as Hawarden closed on 197 for 7.
Geary remained unbeaten on 75 from 84 balls with 3 sixes and 4 fours in his hard hitting knock.
Jack Williams finished with 2 for 28 from his six overs while four bowlers had a wicket apiece, Joe Williamson 1 for 20 from 6 overs, Francis 1 for 33 from 9, Jack Williamson 1 for 41 from 9 and Eynon 1 for 44 from 6 overs, Llio parry bowling 9 overs for 30 runs.
In reply, Dolgellau got off to a disastrous start slipping to 10 for 3 in the 7th over.
Mike Wootton bowled both Jack and Joe Williamson and Adam De Rycke bowled opener Dave Jenkins.
It became 29 for 4 in the 13th over, Francis adjudged lbw for 10 to Luke Tyndall.
There followed a stand of 44 for the 4th wicket between Stuart Evans and Richard Rees. After scoring 22 Evans was dismissed lbw to James Martin; 73 for 5.
Rees and Jack Williams managed to put on 33 to get their side a point, but that was as good as it got for the visitors who were then bundled out for 110 from 33. 3 overs.
Rees top scored with 24, three fours, caught by Martin off Norris and Williams went for 19, with a six, bowled by Norris who took 2 more wickets to claim 4 for 10, one lbw, the other caught by Oliver Tyndall.
De Rycke held a catch to give youngster Evan Shaw a wicket, Hawarden winning by 87 runs. Wootton had 2 for 13 from 5 overs, De Rycke 1 for 10 from 5, Shaw 1 for 21, Luke Tyndall 1 for 25 and Martin 1 for 27.
Hawarden Park are now 4th in the League table and Dolgellau 7th in the 12 team Division.