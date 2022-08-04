Commoners go 18 points clear at top of West Conference table
AU Commoners 330-4 (39 overs) beat Aberaeron 298-98 (39 overs) by 32 runs
West Wales Conference
Aberystwyth University Commoners managed to beat the visiting Aberaeron team in a match dominated by powerful batting. The morning saw much drizzle at the ground and only the most optimistic players had hopes for a completed match on this day. However, in fact, only two overs were lost in a match that saw over 600 runs scored.
Aberaeron’s captain, Hywel Rees, won the toss and invited the home team to bat first, hoping that the overcast conditions and green tinge to the wicket might provide early opportunities for the bowlers.
However, not until the score reached 47 did the captain himself make the breakthrough, bowling Bill Somerfield for 3. His partner, Rakesh Bhatia, had been playing many fine shots and the total was accumulating at over 10 runs per over.
Umar Aslam joined Rakesh and also batted very positively, pushing the score on to 141 before Umar was bowled for 54 by Paul Graham. Arshad Sher, also known for scoring his runs quickly, did not disappoint, and put together a 145 run partnership with Rakesh before being caught by Jamie Davies from Paul Hughes’ bowling, just 2 short of a century (10 fours and 5 sixes).
Alex Bellenie looked to join the run-fest and hit one six before being stumped by Dave Floyd from a full ball delivered by Steffan Rees. James Beresford (4 not out) helped add a few as well, but the most outstanding performance of the day was Rakesh Bhatia’s 142 not out, including 16 fours and 1 six.
The rapid scoring of Rakesh, Umar and Arshad meant that AUC managed to score 330 in the 39 overs available.
Aberaeron were undaunted by the huge total to chase, knowing that they also had their share of hard-hitting batsmen, and as well, on this day when rain was forecast from 4pm onwards, they would just need to stay above 9 runs per over, and if at least 20 overs were completed, then they would claim the match.
Jamie Davies and Steffan Rees took to the crease and were immediately positive, focusing on hitting down the ground, which had been the successful tactic for the home team.
Both profited from this approach, with Steffan in particular seeming to be able to strike the ball for six every time he swung the bat with gusto.
The opening pair kept rate well above what was required as the visitors were enacting their plan perfectly.
Steffan looked set to take the game away from AUC, but then Nial Nizar, who had been tying up both batters by attacking the leg stump very accurately, managed to get one past Steffan’s bat, with the ball then cannoning off his pads to leave him bowled out on 82, with the score on 118. Jamie Davies was caught in the deep by AUC’s captain, Bill Somerfield, again off Nizar’s bowling, having scored 40.
The visitor’s hopes now lay in Ted Trewella and Hywel Rees, both well known for being undeterred by a big total to chase.
Arshad Sher, returning to the attack, managed some big turn to have Hywel bowled for 7. The vastly experienced Dave Floyd joined Trewella, who had started to score quite freely, and the pair managed to get past the 20 over mark with the total well ahead of the required rate. Aberaeron just needed a timely downpour and the job would be done.
The rain did not come, but Aberaeron were well on target to chase the total, and with two experienced batters at crease, were perhaps favourites for a while, until Trewella, having just secured his century, was bowled by Ian Lawton on 101. With the required rate now around 7 per over, Aberaeron still had high hopes, but when Dave Floyd (29) was bowled by Alex Bellenie shortly after, with 60 runs left to score, the balance had swung firmly back in favour of the home team.
Despite a lot of batting experience in the late middle order, the required rate was difficult to keep up with, and after a few economical overs, the pressure mounted and soon all hopes faded, as Sher and Bellenie took two more wickets each. The close of the innings saw Aberaeron 32 runs short on 298.
Nial Nizar was the only bowler to go for less than 6 per over on the day, with 2-43 off 8 overs. His spell turned the game for his team, stemming the flow of runs when he came on as an early first change.
Jamie Davies was unable to get him away and his wicket of Steffan Rees was vital. Arshad Sher’s and Alex Bellenie’s late order wickets recovered their figures to 3-65 and 3-48 off 8 overs respectively.
It was another incredible high-scoring match between these teams, a great spectacle for those watching. The teams were honoured to have Jennifer Owen Adams, Chair of Cricket Wales, come to watch the match, and all were very happy that it had been such a great show.
The results of the weekend see AUC now 18 points clear at the top of the table, with Talybont Rachels now second, having pushed Aberystwyth 1st XI down to third by beating them on Saturday.
With three matches left to play, it would seem that these top three teams remain in contention for the title, but with AUC clear favourites.
Report by Alex Pitchford
Aberystwyth (130) lost to Talybont (131-6) by 4 wkts
Aberystwyth were defeated on Saturday by Talybont Rachels in a rain affected game, but there was a fantastic moment when father and son Mel and Noa Jones put on a 50 run partnership for the last wicket.
Ysgol Penweddig pupil Noa is just 13 and a prime example of how good the club’s youth set up continues to be.
Put into bat Aberystwyth were all out for 130 in 35 overs with Rachels making light work of the run chase in just over 27 overs.
After a nervous start at 14-2 Iwan Roberts came in at number three and steadied the ship somewhat before being bowled by Rasan Singh on 24.
Dave Wilcockson posted 13 runs with number five Mel Jones going through five partners before being joined by Noa to take the score on from 76-9 to 130-10.
For Talybont, Rasan Singh (4-29-8), Phil Abraham (2-20-8), Zedd Khan (2-26-8) and Joel Abraham (2-27-8).
The visitors got to the mark with plenty to spare thanks mainly to Joseph Thomas (41no), Rhodri Lloyd Williams (27) and Rasan Singh (33).
Tywyn & District (123) beat Aberystwyth II (107) by 16 runs
PUT into bat Tywyn posted 123 runs all out in 33 overs despite a good start with a first wicket stand of 34.
Their chief contributors were Dave Jenkins (19), Dylan Williams (20), and Jack Williamson (24). Anirudh Krishna bowled strongly taking three wickets for 26 runs with two wickets apiece by Graham Saunders and Nigel Salmon.
At 33 for 6 Aber’s reply was faltering until Anirudh Krishna came in at five to post 43 runs. The only other double figure contributions were by Steven Cole (11) and Dan Graison (18). Joe Williamson (3-22), Jack Williamson (2-27) and Dave Jenkins (2-2).
