CRICKET fans, families, and fun-seekers are in for a treat this weekend as the much-loved Oil4Wales Aberaeron 6s returns for its ninth spectacular year.
Taking place on Saturday, 5 July from 11am to 7pm at the School Playing Fields in Aberaeron, this vibrant cricket festival promises a full day of sport, sunshine (!), and community spirit.
Organised by Clwb Criced Aberaeron Cricket Club, the event has grown into one of the highlights of the summer calendar, drawing players and spectators from across the region.
This year’s tournament features 16 open draw teams and a 4-team Women’s competition, all vying for a collection of prestigious trophies including the Morgan & Davies Cup, Y Seler Cup, P.A. Carruthers Shield, Pont Steffan Dental Plate, and the Rhidian Harries Plumbing & Heating Bowl.
Matches will unfold across five uniquely named pitches: the Gwas Consulting Pitch, Harbourmaster Pitch, Y Cadwgan Pitch, Coed Nadolig Fronfelen Pitch, and the Gwesty Llety Parc Pitch.
Players will also be competing for the coveted Welham Electrical Champagne Moment Award, celebrating standout moments of brilliance and flair.
Beyond the boundary, the festival atmosphere will be in full swing with a licensed bar, food and drink stalls, the ever-popular Sweet Queens doughnut van, and a bouncy castle for younger visitors.
“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back for another fantastic day of cricket and community,” said a spokesperson for the club.
“A huge thank you to Oil4Wales and all our generous sponsors for making this event possible.
”Whether you're a cricket enthusiast or just looking for a great day out, the Oil4Wales Aberaeron 6s is not to be missed.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.