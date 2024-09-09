Conwy 223 for 9 beat Dolgellau 117 by 106 runs
North Wales League, Division 1
DOLGELLAU’S winning sequence ended on Saturday when they visited promotion seeking Conwy, on a day that started badly for the travellers after a team member's car broke down en route.
Dolgellau had to perform with 10 players on the day, not a good thing against one of the division’s top sides.
The visitors' ill fortune continued when skipper Jack Williams lost the toss, allowing Conwy to have first use of a good batting track with fast outfield.
They went on to post a total of 223 for 9 from their 45 overs, before seeing Dolgellau's bad day continue, slumping from 57 without loss to 117 all out.
Conwy started brightly with 60 runs on the board from 11 overs before Dolgellau had any success.
Shaun Davies was bowled by Rumman Ahmed for 13, leaving fellow opener Evan Williams on 33.
Evan and Dan Davies doubled that total plus six, in a stand lasting 11 overs, facing somewhat wayward bowling.
During that partnership Evan raced to a half century from 55 deliveries before he was the second wicket to fall after scoring 77 off 82 balls.
His 77 contained 13 well struck fours to all corners of the compact ground.
Evan was eventually bowled by Lafras Van Vuuren in his second spell, leaving it at 126 for 2.
At 131 Phil Davies was caught by keeper Rob Humphreys giving Lafras his 40th wicket of the season.
Dan Davies made 33 with five boundaries, bowled by Jack Williamson; 147 for 4 from 32 overs.
The next three overs saw 23 runs and 2 wickets, skipper Jon Davies, caught Williamson bowled Morgan Yorke and Ed Favill going to the same catcher, Jaco Oosthuizen the bowler this time.
Pat Jelley and Lathan Tawhai moved it from 170 to 206 at which Jelley was caught by Lafras for 13, to give Yorke a second wicket.
There were two run outs in the last three overs as 17 more runs were added.
Yorke ran out Blake Stocks and Jack Williams ran out Tawhai who hit four boundaries in his 22.
Vaughan Williams, 8 and Tom Plank were the not out batters as Conwy closed on 223 for 9.
The bowlers had mixed success, Lafras had 2 for 28 from 9 overs, Yorke 2 for 27 from 6, Ahmed 1 for 21 off 4, Oosthuizen 1 for 32 off 5 and Williamson 1 for 33 from 9. Jack Williams 8 overs for 40 and Sion Francis 4 overs for 23 also bowled.
Dolgellau's run chase began well, Yorke and Oosthuizen having an alliance of 57 in 12 overs. However things soon started to go amiss.
Three wickets fell for 4 runs, Oosthuizen run out by Jon Davies, Yorke caught behind by Evan Williams off spinner Tom Plank and Williamson adjudged lbw to Vaughan Williams.
Yorke and Oosthuizen both scored 28, six fours for Jaco and 4 fours by Morgan. Lafras and Francis looked to repair the damage but with the total on 87, Lafras was well caught by Tawhai for 10, Plank the bowler.
It became 96 for 6 in the 26th over, Francis made 24 but went to a juggling catch by Phil Davies on the boundary to give Plank a third wicket, while Humphreys also gave a boundary catch, this time to Jelley off Shaun Davies.
The visitors could only add another 21 runs as the last 3 wickets tumbled, all out 117. Jack Williams was on 12 not out and Shaun Davies took the last 3 to fall. giving him 4 for 18 from 6.4 overs.
He was supported by Plank 3 for 26 and Vaughan Williams 1 for 36. Jelley bowled 6 overs for 32 at the start.
Dolgellau lost by 106 runs, but at least they had no breakdowns on the journey home.
Division Four: Dolgellau 2nds 91 lost to Bersham 2nds 94 for 1 by 9 wickets
Promotion candidates Bersham 2nds visited Dolgellau 2nds on Saturday and went home pleased with their day's work, winning by nine wickets.
Asked to bat first, Dolgellau were bowled out for 91, opener Dave Jenkins top scored with 39 and number 3 Tom Conde made 18.
Santhu claimed 4 wickets for just 6 runs and Jithin 2 for 6.
Bersham reached a winning 94 for 1 in the 19th over. Derick 34 not out, Bibin 30 not out and Jayesh 21. Tom Slattery 1 for 46 was the only wicket taker.
Jonathan Lloyd played in two Wales Over 50s T20 matches at Stroud in midweek.
Lloyd scored 69 in the first game against Warwickshire to help his side advance to play Gloucestershire in the final.
Lloyd made 21 this time but Gloucester won the match by nine wickets.