Cracking match for Aberaeron stalwart Fice’s swan-song
West Wales Conference
The Aberaeron team travelled to Tywyn through rain showers, but with a forecast that gave just reasons for optimism for a complete match. The fixture was not quite a dead rubber: Tywyn technically still with a chance of winning the league and Aberaeron with the possibility of leap-frogging them into third place, although this would likely be only short-lived, as Tywyn have a game in hand. Matches between these sides at Tywyn’s home ground have typically been low scoring, with the Aberaeron batters finding it difficult to score freely due to the extra bounce on the Cae Rhianfa track. Not so on this day however, which saw over 600 runs scored, and three batsmen scoring centuries.
Dave Jenkins won the toss for Tywyn and invited the visitors to bat first. John Fice, captain of Aberaeron for the day, opted to open the batting himself with Steffan Rees. Steffan, league top scorer from last season, was keen to put on some runs and take himself up the leaderboard for 2022. The whole team was hoping to see John put in a good performance, as this was his swan-song match for Aberaeron, having been a stalwart of the team for many years. Neither player disappointed, and on this occasion, both seemed to adjust well to the extra bounce. The opening pair played freely, scoring at over six per over. John played some fine cuts, pulls and hooks on his way to 48 before being caught behind off a high bouncer from Morgan Yorke.
Jamie Davies joined Steffan and hit a quick-fire 18 before being bowled by Yorke. Ted Trewella, already this season’s leading run scorer of the league, joined Steffan, who by then had already overtaken his father to gain second place in that table. This pair continued the positive approach, with Steff beginning to hit some big sixes into the undergrowth. Steff was eventually caught at deep mid-off by Jack Williamson off Guff Llewelyn’s bowling, having amassed 112 runs, with 8 fours and 7 sixes.
There was no let up when Kevin Regan came to the crease. Also driven by a potential personal milestone, but with only 6 overs remaining, Kev hit six after six over deep square leg, clearing the boundary easily, giving no hope to the fielders. Aberaeron, who were on 209 for 2 after 31 overs, scored 139 off the last 9 overs, which is over 15 runs per over.
The last over was eventful in two halves. The first saw Kevin Regan pass the half century mark. Then, with 3 balls to go, and Ted on 85, his teammates pondered whether they should alert him to the possible century on offer. When he hit the next ball for six, they called out “91 Ted”. He hit the next ball for four, then the final ball, a high full-toss, out of the ground for six. So, the Aberaeron innings closed on 346-3, with Ted Trewella 101 (9 fours and 8 sixes) and Kevin Regan 52 (2 fours and 6 sixes) not out.
Dave Jenkins and Dylan Williams opened the batting for the home side, but accurate bowling from Steffan Rees (0 for 22 off 5) and Paul Hughes (0 for 14 off 6) restricted their chase of the target and the required rate rose to ten per over. Morgan Ashton was brought into the attack and he soon made the breakthrough, as the batters tried to accelerate the scoring. Williams fell first, to a sharp catch in the slips by Trewella, having scored 12, then Jenkins, trapped LBW, having scored 29.
Jack Williamson, batting at number three, had more success at upping the run rate, and when he was joined by Morgan Yorke the home team enjoyed a sustained period of high scoring, with both taking advantage well of any loose deliveries. The immense target was always going to be a massive challenge though, and Yorke eventually fell on 55, caught out by Steffan Rees in the deep, off Paul Graham’s bowling.
With the partnership broken, and the required rate climbing rapidly, the captain turned to some (very) occasional bowlers. Alex Pitchford gained an unlikely wicket when Gruff Llewelyn somehow managed to hit a leg-side full toss directly into the keeper Fice’s gloves, but otherwise Jack Williamson and Nikki Williams enjoyed the opportunity to strike out and hit some boundaries.
John Fice ended his swan-song by handing over the gloves and bowling the final over of the innings, with Williamson on 91. Fice was unable to deny him a century and the chase ended on 272 with Williamson on 109 (17 fours and 1 six) and Nikki Williams on 47. The match result left Aberaeron one point behind Tywyn in the league and dashed any remaining hope of Tywyn winning the league this year. However, it was another thrilling spectacle of batting and great send-off for Fice.
John Fice, who is moving away from the area, will be sorely missed by his teammates and the whole of Aberaeron CC. He has served as vice-captain, coach and committee member for many years. We sincerely wish him all the best for the future.
[Report by Alex Pitchford]
