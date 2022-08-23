Cracking match for Aberaeron stalwart Fice’s swan-song

Dave Jenkins won the toss for Tywyn and invited the visitors to bat first. John Fice, captain of Aberaeron for the day, opted to open the batting himself with Steffan Rees. Steffan, league top scorer from last season, was keen to put on some runs and take himself up the leaderboard for 2022. The whole team was hoping to see John put in a good performance, as this was his swan-song match for Aberaeron, having been a stalwart of the team for many years. Neither player disappointed, and on this occasion, both seemed to adjust well to the extra bounce. The opening pair played freely, scoring at over six per over. John played some fine cuts, pulls and hooks on his way to 48 before being caught behind off a high bouncer from Morgan Yorke.