NORTHOP 2nds 122 for 5 beat DOLGELLAU 121 by 5 wickets
North Wales League, Division 1
NORTHOP 2nds need just one point from their last match to guarantee them the Division One title, after they defeated visiting Dolgellau by five wickets on Saturday.
They were indebted to an undefeated sixth wicket partnership of 87 between Darren Williams and Nathan Pierce.
Put in to bat, an understrength Dolgellau floundered their way to 121 all out, due in the main to a superb bowling spell by Fabio Franco who claimed 5 for 18 from his nine overs, Stuart Evans top scoring with 40.
Northop were in some trouble when they stood at 35 for 5 in the 13th over, Lafras Van Vuuren taking 3 for 12, only to be rescued by the Williams, Pierce alliance.
Left arm paceman Franco took a wicket with his first delivery, having Jaco Oosthuizen caught by the keeper Henry Dowd.
It looked promising when opener Morgan Yorke and Lafras took it to 44 in 9 overs.
However it was not to be for the visitors as wickets tumbled regularly thereafter, the batters not coping with Franco and his associates.
Number four Stuart Evans hit a six and 2 fours as he top scored with 40 and Yorke struck 2 sixes and 3 fours in 30 off 21 balls.
Phil Leeds on 11 not out was the only other player to make it to double figures.
Evans and Leeds moved it on from 79 for 7 to 118 for 8, the innings petering out on 121 in the 34th over.
Franco's haul of 5 for 18 was supported by Mark Poynton's 2 for 27 from 9 overs and Scott Oates 1 for 13 off 4.3 overs.
The hosts also had their batting difficulties. Off spinner Lafras opened the bowling and claimed three wickets in his 9 over stint, five of which were maidens.
At the other end Rumman Ahmed had two wickets as Northop slipped to 35 for 5, a catch apiece for Sam Jones, Oosthuizen, Lafras and Leeds.
Nathan Pierce then joined veteran Darren Williams in the middle and they gradually advanced to Dolgellau's meagre total.
An undefeated stand of 87 between the pair took their team to a winning 122 for 5 in the 33rd over.
Pierce finished on 43 not out with a six and 7 fours while Williams' 30 not out contained a six and 4 fours.
To go with Lafras' 3 for 12, Ahmed had 2 for 32 from 9 overs. Yorke 7.1 overs for 39 runs and Oosthuizen 7 overs for 31.
Dolgellau drop a place to 8th and play their last match of the season at Connah's Quay this coming Saturday.
DOLGELLAU 2nds 95 lost to LLANDUDNO 2nds 96 for 4 by 6 wickets, Division 4
PROMOTED Division 4 leaders Llandudno 2nds were the visitors for the last Marian match of the season, going on to beat Dolgellau 2nds by 6 wickets.
Opting to bat first Dolgellau reached 95 for 7 from their 40 overs, skipper Alex Yorke top scoring with 35.
Tom Slattery made 18, Aled Owen 14 and Tom Conde 13.
For the visitors Stephen Cheung had 3 for 11, Shana Kelly 2 for 25 and Lucas Hughes 1 for 20. Llandudno responded with 96 for 4 in just 15.2 overs.
Dave Barlow, the captain scored 35, Lucas Hughes 22 not out, Dan James 14 and Cheung 10. James Conde claimed 2 wickets for 8 runs for the hosts, Ed Hughes 1 for 18 and Slattery 1 for 27, Dyfan Hughes holding a catch.