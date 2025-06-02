Brymbo 3rds (165 for 8) beat Dolgellau 2nds (100 for 5) by 65 runs
North Wales League, Division 4
DOLGELLAU 2nds were beaten by 65 runs despite an outstanding bowling spell by Alex Yorke.
Brymbo totalled 165 for 8 from their 40 overs, Yorke taking 7 of those wickets for just 22 runs from his 8 overs, the other being a run out by James Conde.
The host skipper Charlie Croasdale top scored with 52.
Opener Dave Roberts made 29, caught and bowled Yorke, and youngster Tomos Rhys 36 not out.
In reply Dolgellau captain, Phil Deane made 51 with a six and 5 fours.
He was supported by Dan Williams on 31 not out and Tom Conde 10 as the visitors closed on 100 for 5 from their 40 overs.
Tomos Rhys also did well with the ball having figures of 8 overs, 2 maidens, 2 for just 9 runs, while Luca Brooks had 2 for 20.
