Dolgellau 77 lost to Brymbo 2nds 200 for 9 by 112 runs (revised target 190)
North Wales League, Division 1
ANOTHER resounding defeat for Dolgellau on Saturday, this time at home to basement side Brymbo 2nds who notched up their first win of the season in a rain affected match.
The toss went the way of the visitors who reached 200 for 9 from 38 overs, the innings reduced due to rain.
Dolgellau's innings was reduced to 35 overs but they only used 24.5 overs, disastrously collapsing from 57 for 1 to 77 all out as they forlornly chased the revised target of 190.
Dolgellau lost 9 wickets for just 20 runs in 11 overs, only two batters making it to double figures, batters four, five and six did not trouble the scorers; there being five ducks in all.
Brymbo's batters had much more success at the crease, five players getting to double figures.
The hosts did reasonably well to hold Brymbo to 83 for 5 after 16 overs.
Opener Adam Smith struck 30 from 35 balls with 5 fours before he was bowled by Lafras Van Vuuren to make it 60 for 3.
Joe Williamson dismissed 3 batters, Dave Roberts and Jake Hughes bowled and Joss Roberts lbw.
Gareth Parry and Anthony Savage added 19, the latter departing for 10, caught in the slips by Jonathan Lloyd off the bowling of skipper Jack Williams.
There followed a stand of 60 for the 6th wicket between Parry and Ioan Craven-Jones, in 11 overs.
Craven-Jones continued with Gareth Boys until at 183 he was bowled by Sion Francis for 40 with 7 boundaries.
Brymbo added 17 more runs from the last 3 overs, Boys scoring 24.
The last 11 overs of the innings yielded 57 runs, finishing on 200 for 9.
Williamson claimed 3 for 38 from 9 overs, Williams 3 for 28 from 4 overs, Lafras 2 for 36 from 9 and Francis 1 for 42 from 9.
Dolgellau lost a wicket in the second over, Jaco Oosthuizen bowled by Jake Hughes.
Opening bat Dave Jenkins and Lafras had a partnership of 49 in 12 overs for the second wicket.
However 57 for 1 quickly became 60 for 6, 75 for 7 and 77 all out.
Lafras hit a six and 6 fours in his 38 off 39 deliveries, but he became the 5th dismissal, bowled by Sion Edwards.
Jack Williams made 12, but the less said about the other batters, the better!
Edwards and Boys were the main destroyers for the visitors, Edwards took 4 for 25 from 9 overs and Boys 3 for 7 from 3.5 overs.
Jake Hughes had 2 for 38 from 9 overs while skipper Ross Roberts bowled just 2 overs taking 1 for 1. Jake Hughes held 2 catches as did Gareth Parry behind the stumps.
Brymbo top scorer Craven-Jones also had a catch, his side winning by 112 runs, leaving Dolgellau 2 points above the relegation places after 10 matches.
