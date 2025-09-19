Lampeter vs Rachel’s Talybont 1st XI
16 August, 2025, Cae Chwaraeon Bro Pedr
Talybont 321ao (37.5 overs)
Lampeter 211/7 (40 overs
Talybont win by 110 runs
A DEPLETED Rachel’s Talybont 1st XI, supplemented by AU Commoner’s Mo Aslam and Nauman Satti, put themselves in prime position to secure second place in the Fine and Country WWCCC Championship with a comfortable win against Lampeter.
On a baking hot afternoon, Lampeter lost the toss and were asked bowl first in sapping conditions.
Lampeter, themselves shorn of four seamers amongst many absentees, still managed to field their two leading wicket takers in Bedwyr and Daryl Davies.
Anant Saxena and Graison John scored rapidly, enjoying a lightning fast outfield that meant any shot which beat the infield raced away for four.
The pair pierced the gaps and rode their luck as they looked to hit across the line, with the score rapidly approaching 50.
Eventually Bedwyr struck, Anant attempting another expansive drive but picking out Abhishiek Patel at extra cover to depart for 26.
Sumesh continued the attacking approach despite Graison falling soon after, skying a pull for Bedwyr to take the return catch.
Sumesh and Joel rebuilt the innings after the loss of the openers and proceeded to build the partnership of the match.
The pair faced the spin of Wes Roban, Abhishiek and Elgan Evans and milked the singles and waited on anything loose to despatch to the boundary.
Together they added 117 in 15 overs as the game began to slip away from Lampeter
The introduction of Tomos Lloyd Jones saw the breakthrough Lampeter desperately needed, a fine swinging delivery bowling Joel just as he’d completed a half century.
Sumesh soon followed, adjudged LBW sweeping Elgan Evans, although the batter felt a bottom edge had been missed by the umpire- perhaps unlucky to fall for 69 when a century looked on the cards.
Having picked up two wickets, Lampeter were back in the contest and when Tomos Lloyd Jones held a difficult boundary chance to dismiss Jestus and Wes Roban did the same to pick up Phil Abraham- both from the bowling of Elgan Evans, suddenly Lampeter were right back in the match.
With Talybont 6 down with only 221, and a rapid outfield, Lampeter were confident of wrapping up the Talybont tail and keeping the total to a chase-able amount.
Unfortunately for them they were faced with Nauman at 7 and Mo Aslam at 8.
The Commoners eased any worries of a Talybont collapse as they scored 35 and 37 respectively and took Talybont up past 300.
Nauman fell first, picking out Osian Jones at cow off the returning Bedwyr and then Bedwyr picked up a fourth when Mo top edged to keeper Arif Saad.
The damage was done for Lampeter as Daryl Davies mopped up the remaining Talybont batters- Jacob Matthew LBW and Anish caught behind off a gloved pull to close the innings on an imposing 321.
Bedwyr Davies took 4-63, Elgan Evans 3-86, and Daryl Davies 2-59.
As the players rushed off they were relieved that Canolfan Lles Llambed kindly agreed to extend their hours to accommodate a delayed match start and allow them to enjoy what was generally acknowledged to be the finest tea of the season.
Popty Mark Lane, Llambed were the match day sponsors and supplied their trademark fare, supplemented by scones with jam and cream from Alex Fox of Llewod Llambed.
Refreshed, the Lampeter players began their reply knowing that to achieve 8 runs an over would take a monumental effort.
The huge target looked intimidating, especially as Emyr Evans soon fell, being caught by wicketkeeper Sumesh Antony off Kuriakose.
Lampeter then consolidated, key batsmen Wesley Roban and Geraint Lewis taking the score to 122 before Phil Abraham bowled the left-handed Roban for 63 just before drinks.
He had hit 10 fours and 2 fine sixes. Abraham promptly dismissed Elgan Evans and Osian Jones cheaply in the same manner.
Lampeter’s stalwart Geraint Lewis was then dismissed for a fighting 42, caught off Jacob Mathew.
With the coveted league runners-up spot still in play, Lampeter sensibly set their sights on maximum batting points whilst defying the bowlers.
A decision vindicated, in hindsight, as Talybont would go on to fail to secure the necessary 23 points from their remaining fixtures and Lampeter took second place in the Fine and Country WWCCC Championship.
With 200 reached and 3 overs left, Tal/Rachels succeeded in getting their third bowling point.
Meredith Davies was stumped by Antony off Rebin Rajan for 19, and Daryl Davies was trapped LBW by Jacob Mathew for 10.
Tomos Lloyd-Jones and Arif Saad were unbeaten as the innings closed on 211 – 7.
Phil Abraham pouched 3-21 and Jacob Mathew 2-16.
Lampeter conclude their league season with 8 wins and four defeats, progress from their first season back in which the record was 7-5.
It has been a hugely encouraging year for cricket in Lampeter with the emergence of the J&E Woodworks Lampeter Midweek League bringing in over 80 players playing the game in the town and an expansion of the weekend squad leading to many weeks where tough selections had to be made.
The summer Dynamos camp showed that the next generation of young Lampeter cricketers is also looking promising and the club aims to continue to grow and develop its players in the coming years.
This has been made possible through the ongoing support from: Kekkal Retail, Llanybydder, The Nags Head, Lampeter, PJ Financial Solutions, Arla Food Ingredients, Oriel Jones Butcher, AMK Book Services, LAS Recycling, Outback Outfitters, Canolfan Lles Llambed, Ysgol Bro Pedr, Popty Green Grove Felinfach and Popty Mark Lane, Llambed.
The club would like to say diolch yn fawr to all its supporters and players for making it a memorable season for the club.
