Dolgellau facing relegation to division two after heavy defeat

Buckley lost their first wicket at 28 when Joel Sampson was caught by Moc Llywelyn off the bowling of Joe Williamson. Cricket Wales Under 16s player Will Norman, who made a century when Dolgellau beat Buckley back in June, was joined at the crease by Smale and together they added 53 for the second wicket. In the 20th over Norman was run out after a mix-up with Smale, Richard Rees throwing the ball in to bowler Jonathan Lloyd. Norman had made 39 with 4 boundaries. The next 18 overs saw Smale and Parry flourish in the middle as the Dolgellau bowlers struggled on a very windy day. With the total on 176 Parry was dismissed for 36, five fours, caught by Lloyd giving 15 year old Jayden Roberts his first wicket for the first team. That was after the 95 stand and 11 runs later Roberts claimed a second wicket when he had Smale caught by 16 year old Morgan Yorke for her 74 from 82 balls.