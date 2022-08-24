Dolgellau facing relegation to division two after heavy defeat
North Wales Cricket Club
Division One
DOLGELLAU 81 lost to BUCKLEY 238 for 6 by 157 runs
It is looking increasingly likely that Dolgellau will be playing in Division 2 of the North Wales League next season after they slumped to a heavy defeat at home to Buckley on Saturday, the absence of four leading players not helping matters.
On winning the toss Buckley made a total of 238 for 6 from their 45 overs, the highlight being a 95 run partnership for the 3rd wicket between 17 year old Seren Smale and her captain Louis Parry. Smale plays for North West Thunder; the regionalised team from Lancashire, Cheshire and Cumbria; in the women’s national T20 and 50 over competitions, and at The Marian she reached a fifty from 51 deliveries being eventually dismissed for 74 in the 40th over. In reply dismal Dolgellau were all out for just 81 in the 28th over.
Buckley lost their first wicket at 28 when Joel Sampson was caught by Moc Llywelyn off the bowling of Joe Williamson. Cricket Wales Under 16s player Will Norman, who made a century when Dolgellau beat Buckley back in June, was joined at the crease by Smale and together they added 53 for the second wicket. In the 20th over Norman was run out after a mix-up with Smale, Richard Rees throwing the ball in to bowler Jonathan Lloyd. Norman had made 39 with 4 boundaries. The next 18 overs saw Smale and Parry flourish in the middle as the Dolgellau bowlers struggled on a very windy day. With the total on 176 Parry was dismissed for 36, five fours, caught by Lloyd giving 15 year old Jayden Roberts his first wicket for the first team. That was after the 95 stand and 11 runs later Roberts claimed a second wicket when he had Smale caught by 16 year old Morgan Yorke for her 74 from 82 balls.
Jack Whitley and Jack Williams added 45 for the 5th wicket to take it on to 232 at which Williams was bowled by Yorke for 24 from 11 balls with a six and 3 fours. Yorke also bowled Jack Gibson before Buckley closed on 238 for 6, Whitley undefeated on 27 with 4 boundaries. Jayden claimed 2 for 40 from 6 overs, Morgan 2 for 55 from 6 and Joe 1 for 40 from 7. There were decent economical spells, Lloyd bowling 9 overs for 25, Jaco Oosthuizen 9 overs for 30 and Moc Llywelyn 7 overs for 33.
There was a disastrous start to the Dolgellau innings as they lost 3 wickets for just 6 runs in 5 overs. Williamson, Gruff Llywelyn and Yorke were all back in the pavilion, two of them bowled by Jack Williams and Gruff run out by Whitley. Oosthuizen made 11 but was caught by Rhys Jones off Parry and opener Dave Jenkins went for 10, caught by Whitley off slow bowler Adam Shaw’s first delivery; 36 for 5.
Lloyd and Rob Humphreys had an alliance of 34 before Lloyd was well caught by Sampson off Mike Wooton for his side’s top score of 30 with 5 fours. 70 for 6 became 81 all out, the last 4 wickets adding just 11 runs. There were 2 more wickets for Shaw and 2 wickets for Rhys Jones plus catches by Norman and Williams as Buckley completed a comprehensive victory.
On Saturday Dolgellau face a daunting trip to undefeated league leaders Denbigh while relegation rivals Llanrwst entertain bottom side Bangor 2nds.
Saturday’s match ball was sponsored by The Cross Keys, Dolgellau.
Division Four
MARCHWIEL & WREXHAM 2nds 139 beat DOLGELLAU 2nds 70 by 69 runs
Asked to bat first Marchwiel 2nds were restricted to 139 being all out in the penultimate of their 40 overs but then dismissed a mainly young Dolgellau 2nds for 70.
Top scorers for the hosts were Mike Lee who struck 11 fours and a six in his 62 and Jeremy Wilks who was undefeated on 36 with 4 fours; no other batter reaching double figures as the visitors bowled and fielded well.
Lowri Parry claimed 3 for 24 from 8 overs and her sister Llio Parry 3 for 27, also from 8 overs.
Daniel Conde had 2 for 6 from 6 excellent overs, there was a wicket each for Dyfan Hughes and Tom Conde while Joel Eynon had 4 overs for just 5 runs.
Daniel also held a catch as did Alex Yorke and Lowri Parry. In the visitors reply Alun Roberts, batting at number six, top scored with 17 and Yorke made 11.
Lee took 4 for 17, Wilks 3 for 9 and Cheyenne Walker 1 for 18, Marchwiel 2nds winning by 69 runs.
