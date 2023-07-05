Dolgellau lost for the third successive Saturday, two of those at home, when they were defeated by league leaders Gwersyllt Park at The Marian, the margin of victory being 92 runs.
Dolgellau 76 lost to Gwersyllt Park 168 by 92 runs, North Wales League, Division One
The match was reduced from 45 overs to 38 overs each due to the wet conditions, the result of Friday’s rain.
Dolgellau captain Jack Williams asked Gwersyllt to bat first, hoping that his bowlers would benefit from the dampness and overcast conditions.
After early successes for the hosts the visitors ended up with 168 all out with three balls remaining and then dismissed Dolgellau for 76 after a very disappointing batting show, although it was in the face of some excellent bowling by the visitors, who lead the way in Division 1 at the halfway point of the season.
Good opening spells by Dolgellau’s young bowlers Joe Williamson and Moc Llywelyn restricted Gwersyllt to 27 runs from 11 overs, skipper Iroshan De Silva and Ethan McCarthy at the crease.
Four overs later it was 48 for 3. Iroshan was the top run scorer in all divisions in 2022 with an average of 106, hitting four centuries and nine fifties, but on this occasion he fell for 9 off 38 balls, bowled by Joe Williamson.
Llywelyn bowled McCarthy for 10 and Joe bowled Ralfie Challinor also 10. Batter number 4 Jake James, having his second game back at Gwersyllt after being transferred from Premier side Brymbo, was joined by Lewis Cole in a partnership of 64 for the 4th wicket.
Cole hit a six and a four in his 21 before being bowled by Sam Williams in the 27th over; 112 for 4.
Four wickets went down in the space of eight runs. After Coles departure James followed him back to the pavilion but not before striking seven boundaries in his side’s top score of 43, well caught on the long on boundary by Dave Jenkins off Sam Williams.
Alfie Lythgoe was bowled by Sam and Cai Pearson caught by Jack Williamson in the same over giving Sam a fourth wicket.
George Miles and James Collier had a stand of 34 for the 8th wicket before the two Jacks dismissed Miles for 25, caught Williams bowled Williamson.
Another 14 were added as Gwersyllt were all out for 168 in the final over.
Jack Williamson took the last two wickets, Collier for 11, caught and bowled, and Neil Pearson stumped by the keeper Rob Humphreys, Dan Jones the not out batsman.
Sam Williams finished with 4 for 33 from his 8 overs, Jack Williamson 3 for 38 from 7.3 overs, Joe Williamson 2 for 25 from 8 and Moc Llywelyn 1 for 23 from 8.
Dolgellau slumped to 5 for 2, both Williamson’s back in the hutch after 4.3 overs, both Jack and Joe bowled by Cole.
Opener Sam Williams and Sion Francis took it to 34 at which Francis was caught by the keeper Miles for 17, with a six and 2 fours, giving Cole a third wicket.
It became 49 for 5 from 21 overs as the visiting bowlers took charge.
Sam top scored with 21, but of the other batters only number 5 Stuart Evans managed double figures with 15, three fours.
Cole claimed 3 wickets and Iroshan 1 wicket but they were surpassed by Dan Jones who decimated Dolgellau with figures of 5 for 20 from 6.3 overs.
The hosts went from 70 for 5 to 76 all out, losing by 92 runs. Cole had 3 for 18 and Iroshan 1 for 18 while Neil Pearson bowled 7 overs for 19 runs. Jones also had a run out and Cole a catch as Gwersyllt earned 14 points and Dolgellau 1 point.
Ruthin 2nds 104 lost to Dolgellau 2nds 108 for 7 by 3 wickets, Division 4
Having lost at home to Ruthin 2nds earlier in the season Dolgellau 2nds gained a good win when they played the reverse fixture on Saturday.
Winning the toss and batting Ruthin 2nds were all out for 104 in the 33rd of their 40 overs, Dolgellau 2nds reaching a winning 108 for 7 in the 31st over.
At 32 for 5 the visitors were in great danger of being dismissed cheaply but middle order batters Dan Williams and Niki Williams had other ideas as they took their side to the brink of victory.
Dan struck six boundaries in his knock of 40 not out while Niki made 23, after Tom Conde and Dan Conde had both scored 10.
Skipper Alex Yorke was the not out batter as he joined Dan for his side’s 3 wicket victory.
The star of Ruthin’s innings was opener Osian Roberts who made a quality 69 before being caught by keeper Niki off the bowling of Lowri Parry.
Only a total of 26 runs came from the other batters as six Dolgellau bowlers shared the wickets.
Dan Conde had 3 for 21, Llio Parry 2 for 12, Phil Deane 2 for 18, Lowri Parry 1 for 6, Callum Taylor 1 for 14 and Iwan Parry 1 for 29. The two Dans had a catch apiece as did Taylor, Dolgellau taking 12 points and Ruthin 3 points.