BORTH United and Llanilar Reserves will meet in the final of the Len and Julia Newman Trophy after they successfully negotiated their semi-finals on Saturday.
The recent drier weather meant that Borth could finally host a game at their Uppingham Playing Fields and they took full advanatge to see off visitors Tregaron Turfs Reserves 3-0.
After a nip and tuck start to the first half, the Crows made the breakthrough on 39 minutes through Clay Nash.
Credit to the Turfs, who finished bottom of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League, they made Borth, who ended the campaign in third spot, work for their success.
David Hopkins and Gareth Kelsall Hughes sealed the win in the second half.
Llanilar gained revenge for last week’s 4-0 league cup defeat at Corris United with a narrow 1-0 against the Quarrymen in the other semi-final played, Leon Millward with the all-important goal on 16 minutes.