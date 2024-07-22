On Saturday at Hawarden Park, Dolgellau totalled 209 for 4 from their 45 overs after being put in to bat, but after 6 overs of the host team's reply the forecast rain arrived and brought proceedings to an end with Hawarden on 25 for 1.
For Dolgellau, Lafras Van Vuuren and Morgan Yorke had a superb third wicket partnership of 129 as the innings recovered from 7 for 2, both openers back in the pavilion. Dave Jenkins was caught by Evan Shaw from the bowling of Matt Gentry and Jack Williamson caught by Chris Brooks off Rob Goodwin.
The Lafras and Yorke alliance turned out to be in vain in terms of a result but it was entertaining as they hit the ball to all corners of the Moor Lane ground. Both batters recorded a half century, Yorke the first to reach the milestone from 69 deliveries, followed, in the next over, by Lafras who faced 77 balls for his fifty.
In the 33rd over Yorke was dismissed for 62, caught and bowled by Tom Wilson to make it 136 for 3, Yorke striking ten fours, his 62 coming off 81 balls. Sion Francis joined Lafras, taking it on to 173 at which, in the 39th over, Lafras was caught at deep long on by Brooks, giving Wilson a second wicket. Lafras hit eleven fours in his 76, reaching 520 runs for the season, making him the leading run scorer in all 5 divisions of the league.
Francis and Jaco Oosthuizen moved it on from 173 to 209 for 4 at the close of the innings from the 45 overs. Francis was unbeaten on 36 with a six and 3 fours while Jaco made 20 not out as the rain clouds gathered. Tom Wilson finished with figures of 2 for 54 from his 9 overs, Gentry had 1 for 25 from 9 and Goodwin 1 for 13 from 4 overs. The other bowlers used were Shaw 7 overs, 41 runs; Ian Martin 9 overs, 45 runs and skipper Tom Norris 7 overs, 26 runs.
After the interval the precipitation gradually got heavier, only 6 overs bowled by Dolgellau as Hawarden made 25 for 1, Lafras having Brooks caught by his batting partner Yorke. Hawarden needed to bat for 20 overs before a result could be calculated, but in the end rain and bad light decided the outcome, both sides taking 3 points, Lafras 3 overs 1 for 10 and Yorke 3 overs 0 for 12; Phil Bradfield 9 not out for the hosts.
For Dolgellau 2nds in Division 4, even less play was possible. Visitors to the Marian Carmel 2nds, asked to bat first, advanced to 99 for 3 from 24.4 overs before rain caused the match to be abandoned.